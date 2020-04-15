Coronavirus impacts: Will I see money back on my auto insurance?

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Millions of Americans are listening to local, state and federal leaders and staying put during the coronavirus crisis.

That means there are fewer drivers on the roads. According to statistics from Allstate Insurance, mileage has been reduced by 35 to 50 percent in most states.

As a result, many auto insurance companies are offering customers discounts since claims have gone down dramatically in recent weeks.

8 On Your Side has compiled a list of some of the companies giving discounts or returning partial payments to drivers.

Allstate

Allstate customers on average will receive 15 percent money back based on their monthly premiums in April and May.

Amica:

Amica customers will see a 20 percent credit on April and May premiums. 

Farmers Insurance:

Farmers customers will receive a 25 percent discount on April premiums.

Geico:

Geico customers will get a 15 percent credit for their next full policy term. That is the entire 6 months of the policy.

Progressive: 

Progressive customers will get a 20 percent credit for their April and May premiums. The company says it may offer additional credits in the upcoming months.

State Farm:

State Farm customers, on average, will see a credit of 25 percent on premiums paid from March 20 through May 31. Percentages vary by state.

8 On Your Side recommends you check with your insurance company for more details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

