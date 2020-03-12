Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Mayor cancels River O’Green festival and St. Patrick’s Day parade

TAMPA (WFLA) – In a rapidly developing series of events Tampa Mayor Jane Castor met with health care professionals and then briefed the public on COVID-19 and the current situation with the virus.

Castor was surrounded by health care leaders from four major hospital groups from all over the Tampa Bay area. Castor says the city, county and health care providers are working together to monitor the situation and deal with the potential of a rapidly spreading virus, but the Mayor added, it’s up to individuals to protect themselves.

“To ensure that you’re doing everything you can to prevent contracting COVID-19 and then isolating in the event someone does contract it,” said Castor.

The President of Tampa General Hospital says they have a multi-layered plan to deal with a surge of patients if it happens.

“We are really focused right now on our ER and triaging patients today and if the surge, or we see an increase in patients.. We will move those patients to a unit that designated just for this type of patient,” said John Couris with TGH.

During the day, Castor spoke with event organizers and said she then made the difficult decision to cancel the city’s River O’ Green celebration in downtown Tampa and to postpone the Rough Rider’s St. Patrick’s Parade that was to be held in Ybor City on Saturday night.

“We did talk about the postponement of it and we would possibly have St. Patrick’s Day circa June, something along those lines. We really want to ensure we have the ability to celebrate and have a parade, we just can’t do it now,” said Castor.