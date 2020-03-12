Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Mayor cancels River O’Green festival and St. Patrick’s Day parade

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – In a rapidly developing series of events Tampa Mayor Jane Castor met with health care professionals and then briefed the public on COVID-19 and the current situation with the virus.

Castor was surrounded by health care leaders from four major hospital groups from all over the Tampa Bay area. Castor says the city, county and health care providers are working together to monitor the situation and deal with the potential of a rapidly spreading virus, but the Mayor added, it’s up to individuals to protect themselves.

“To ensure that you’re doing everything you can to prevent contracting COVID-19 and then isolating in the event someone does contract it,” said Castor.

The President of Tampa General Hospital says they have a multi-layered plan to deal with a surge of patients if it happens.

“We are really focused right now on our ER and triaging patients today and if the surge, or we see an increase in patients.. We will move those patients to a unit that designated just for this type of patient,” said John Couris with TGH.

During the day, Castor spoke with event organizers and said she then made the difficult decision to cancel the city’s River O’ Green celebration in downtown Tampa and to postpone the Rough Rider’s St. Patrick’s Parade that was to be held in Ybor City on Saturday night.

“We did talk about the postponement of it and we would possibly have St. Patrick’s Day circa June, something along those lines. We really want to ensure we have the ability to celebrate and have a parade, we just can’t do it now,” said Castor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Pasco county man says he's living with the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco county man says he's living with the coronavirus"

Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Mayor cancels River O’Green festival and St. Patrick’s Day parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Mayor cancels River O’Green festival and St. Patrick’s Day parade"

Book or cancel trips?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Book or cancel trips?"

Tampa Bay Lightning fans react to sporting events being cancelled due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lightning fans react to sporting events being cancelled due to coronavirus"

Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Miami

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Miami"

DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings"

Mayor Kriseman to sign emergency declaration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Kriseman to sign emergency declaration"

Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus concerns ahead of major events in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus concerns ahead of major events in Tampa"

Restaurants increase food safety practices amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurants increase food safety practices amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring"

Coronavirus concerns: Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus concerns: Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss