Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Bay Times cutting back on publishing, furloughing employees

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Times says the coronavirus pandemic is forcing the newspaper to make some changes when it comes to publishing.

Paul Tash, the chairman and CEO of the Times, sent a message to subscribers Monday morning to let them know the paper will only be printed and delivered on Wednesday and Sunday, starting next week. The news organization will continue to produce the paper electronically every day.

“The crisis of the coronavirus is forcing some changes in the way we bring you the news,” Tash said. “While we are in the depths of this pandemic, we simply cannot afford to produce the ink-and-paper version every day.”

According to Tash, retailers have canceled more than $1 million in advertising in the past few weeks.

“More than half our revenue comes from advertisers. The screeching halt to the economy has sent sales plummeting for many businesses and everybody is anxious about the future,” he said. “Until ad revenues recover, we must sharply reduce the costs of producing and delivering an edition in print.”

Due to the lower ad sales and fewer printed newspapers, Tash says employees will be furloughed starting next week.

