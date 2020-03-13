Coronavirus impacts: Stetson University canceling face-to-face instruction for remainder of semester

TAMPA (WFLA) – Stetson University has become the latest Florida school to cancel face-to-face instruction amid coronavirus concerns.

The university has said in an email obtained by 8 on Your Side that Saturday, March 14, will be the last day for face-to-faculty classes for undergraduate and graduate students.

Stetson University President Dr. Wendy B. Libby states all classes will continue in an online format through the end of the spring semester on all Stetson campuses.

In DeLand and Celebration, classes are canceled on Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17 to allow faculty and students to pause and prepare for the transition to online classes.

In DeLand and Celebration, our normal class schedule will resume via remote instruction Wednesday, March 18.

Following spring break in Gulfport, all classes will resume on Monday, March 23, via remote instruction.

The university has not made a final decision on the handling of commencement and will continue to review and assess the situation, but says they hope to provide a decision and announcement by March 31.

