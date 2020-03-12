Coronavirus impacts: NHL suspends regular season

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Amalie_419734

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hockey League announced Thursday it’s “pausing” the 2019-2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019-2020 season beginning with (Thursday night’s) games,” league officials said in a statement.

The league’s announcement comes after other leagues, like the NBA and MLS, postponed their seasons due to the outbreak.

“The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures,” the league said. “However, following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus – and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point – it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.”

The Tampa Bay Lightning organization released a statement shortly after the decision was made:

“This is obviously a tough and disappointing decision for everyone, but one that is appropriate to prioritize the safety of our fans, partners, players and staff. The team will continue to work in consultation with the NHL, as well as with city and county representatives, to monitor the situation moving forward.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay Lightning fans react to sporting events being cancelled due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lightning fans react to sporting events being cancelled due to coronavirus"

Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Miami

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Miami"

DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings"

Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus concerns ahead of major events in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus concerns ahead of major events in Tampa"

Restaurants increase food safety practices amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurants increase food safety practices amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring"

Coronavirus concerns: Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus concerns: Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours"

Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours over coronavirus concerns"

Tampa Bay travelers react to 30-day travel ban on Europe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay travelers react to 30-day travel ban on Europe"

Road Rants: No right on red on Henderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: No right on red on Henderson"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry stretch of weather continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry stretch of weather continues"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss