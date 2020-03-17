Coronavirus impacts: Florida’s state universities will continue online for rest of semester, will not hold traditional graduations

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14, 2011, AT 12:01 A.M. EDT – FILE – In this Saturday, Aug. 6, 2011 file picture, students attend graduation ceremonies at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The number of borrowers defaulting on federal student loans has jumped sharply, the latest indication that rising college tuition costs, low […]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 12 universities within Florida’s State University System will not return to in-person classes this semester and will not hold traditional on-campus graduation ceremonies, officials announced Tuesday.

According to a news release posted to the system’s website, remote instruction will continue through the end of the spring semester at each state university. Students are being asked to go home if they are able to.

While it’s not required yet, the university system’s board of governors is asking universities to consider using remote instruction for early summer terms as well.

Another big change the university system is making amid the global pandemic is not holding traditional on-campus commencement ceremonies in May.

“Instead, each university is directed to develop an alternate schedule or method of delivery,” the board of governors said in a statement.

Schools within the state university system include the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland, New College of Florida in Sarasota, the University of Central Florida in Orlando, the University of Florida and Florida State University.

“The State University System is actively monitoring conditions in the State of Florida as it pertains to COVID-19 and working closely with Governor DeSantis and state officials to take all actions necessary to protect the health and safety of our campus communities,” the statement said.

You can read the full update from the state university system here.

