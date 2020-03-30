Coronavirus impacts: E-learning changing course load for Pinellas teachers, students

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Monday is the first day of e-learning for 102,000 students in Pinellas County Schools and their teachers. The schools are currently closed due to COVID-19, forcing teachers to change their method of teaching and making them adapt their course load.

Last week, teachers trained on their new classroom site called Microsoft Teams and developed creative online lesson plans to keep students engaged virtually. This online learning system is the plan for the fourth and final quarter of the 2019-2020 school year, and grades do count.

Teachers reached out to students last week and explained how remote learning works, where to find assignments, how to post their work and check-in for attendance.

8 On Your Side is speaking with two teachers about how they’re adapting to the changes in the system – Kerstin Morris and Wendy Hedeen.

Morris is a math and science teacher at High Point Elementary. She has been engaging with her students this week, playing academic games online, doing practice assignments and recording video lessons.

Hedeen is a reading teacher at Pinellas Park High School. She says her classroom has been nearly paperless all school year and her lessons these next few weeks will be based on COVID-19. Hedeen’s students will write a book about their experiences during this historical time.

The Pinellas County School District released a video about how students can access e-learning information.

Christine McLarty will have more details on e-learning in Pinellas County on News Channel 8 tonight.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: