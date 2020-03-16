Coronavirus impact: Tampa Bay food bank losing money, volunteers

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Local non-profit organizations are feeling the effects of the coronavirus with a decrease in volunteers and donations.

Typically, Metropolitan Ministries gets 100-150 volunteers daily to serve the families at the Tampa campus. Since the coronavirus pandemic, that number is nearly half. Not to mention, there have been less donations as people practice social distancing and stay home.

The organization is now trying to keep things afloat while serving nearly 250 children and 100 adults. The organization’s president, Tim Marks, says they will do everything they can to provide for families and keep them safe during this state of emergency.

“We are going to keep serving the community,” Mark said. “We know what’s going on. We are practicing social distancing, we’re practicing good hygiene, but hope is needed by those in our community and we want to continue to deliver that to all who come to our doors.”

If you are in need or want to help out, click here.

