Coronavirus impact: Little League asks organizations to suspend operations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Little League has postponed the start of its season due to coronavirus, according to a notice on its website.

The organization, which oversees more than 6,500 baseball and softball programs worldwide, said that the start of the season would be delayed until “no earlier than April 6.”

“If your league chooses to continue to operate in its local community, then we strongly encourage you to seek the counsel of your community municipalities, public health departments, and local school districts,” the organization said in a statmement.

Leagues that have already started playing are being told to reorganize their schedules.

Little League joins a number of sports leagues that have canceled or postponed their seasons.

The MLB announced Thursday that it had suspended all spring training games and delayed the regular season. The NHL announced it was suspending the 2019-2020 season. The NBA also suspended its season, and the NCAA canceled all of its remaining spring and winter championships.

