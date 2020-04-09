Coronavirus: How to clean your groceries the right way

(CNN) – The White House is warning Americans to avoid places like the grocery store during the next two weeks as the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be at its worst.

But if you have to go or have items delivered, there are things you can do to make sure you’re not bringing the virus home.

While the CDC has said there’s a very low risk of transmission of the virus from food packaging, studies have shown the virus can survive on some surfaces. The amount of time varies from hours to days, depending on the surface. So wiping down cans, glass containers or cardboard boxes of food with a disinfectant wipe can’t hurt.

You can create a dirty space where you clean, and a clean space to put the groceries after you’ve wiped them down.

Remember to wash produce with water as you normally would. You can also throw away used grocery bags or wash and sanitize reusable bags.

Clean any surface touched by the groceries or grocery bags. And, as always after you’re done, make sure you wash your hands.

Experts say you can also discard disposable food packaging and transfer it to a clean bag or container.

