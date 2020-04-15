Coronavirus: Hillsborough schools scale back meal distribution program

Breaking News
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County school district has scaled back its grab-and-go meal program to one day a week.

The district says children will still get the same amount of food. Meals will include lunchmeat, bread, milk, juice, and nutritious snacks for the week.

Families can pick up a week’s worth of food at 147 school sites, every Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Previously, families had been traveling to the sites daily. The program has served more than 1 million meals since Hillsborough schools closed in March.

“This decision demonstrates care from our organization. By reducing the number of contact points within our community, we will eliminate immediate concerns and continue to develop strategies that protect our students, employees, and parents. I am excited that we will be extending nutritious meals to our students in a manner that promotes and fosters safety. Our once a week stop will give students a weekly supply of food that will assist them with remaining sharp during the eLearning process. Our district’s effort will continue to evolve as we seek to identify proactive solutions to assist our community,” said Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Addison Davis.

The school district said the lunch bags are heavy, weighing more than 10 pounds, so parents and students are advised to prepare, and may be bring a backpack to carry the items. The meals may also need to be refrigerated.

For more information about the Hillsborough Schools grab-and-go sites, visit their website.

Pinellas and Polk Counties also scaled back their grab-and-go meal programs.

In Pinellas County, the district has scaled back their grab-and-go meal program to two days. For more information click here.

In Polk County families can grab meals three days a week, Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to the district, extra food will be provided each day to make sure children’s needs are met. To see the locations click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

