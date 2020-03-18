Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County authorities have suspended all eviction proceedings through April 20, Sheriff Chad Chronister announced at a press conference Wednesday.

Effective immediately, eviction proceedings will be suspended as the county does what it can to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Chronister said.

“How do we ask people to shelter in place when we take their shelter from them?” said Chronister. “I cannot in good faith evict families from their homes because they are unable to work to pay their rent or mortgage.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: