Coronavirus: Hillsborough County holds donation drive, in urgent need of medical supplies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County is putting out an urgent plea for medical supplies to keep medical professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic safe.

County leaders are asking Medical schools, dental clinics, elective surgery centers, private vendors, residents, etc. to donate anything they can including:

  • Impervious gowns
  • Face shields
  • Surgical masks
  • N95 masks
  • Tyvek suits
  • Exam gloves

The equipment must be medical grade personal protection equipment (PPE) and new in the box or unused. All sizes are needed. The supply of donated equipment will be used locally in hospitals, nursing centers, assisted living facilities, or other areas of need.

The plea comes as bleak predictions are released.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has released one of the first models to project the impacts of coronavirus in every state across the country. The models were developed using state and national public health data, as well as information from the World Health Organization, hospital capacity and utilization data.

Based on current conditions the report was able to predict health service utilization and deaths due to COVID-19 by day for the next four months for each state.

According to projections in Florida, deaths in the state will peak in May, with hospitals becoming overwhelmed by mid-April.

Donations can be dropped off at the former Sears Automotive shop at 250 Westshore Plaza in Tampa on Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

If you have any questions, please contact a member of the donation team at (813) 641-6985.

