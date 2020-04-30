Coronavirus: Hillsborough County expands testing to all residents free of charge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida is ready to start a new phase in the fight against COVID-19, slowly reopening the economy, while trying to keep the virus at bay.

On Thursday, Hillsborough County leaders will discuss what that looks like, as the governor’s plan is set to go into effect on Monday.

The Emergency Policy Group will meet Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

A big focus of the Emergency Policy Group is expanding testing in the county.

Currently, all citizens in Hillsborough County can get tested for free through the county, regardless of symptoms.

Previously people were screened for symptoms, travel history, and exposure.

“The overall effort is to cast a wider net to get more tests out in the community. The reason for that is the more data we get, the more sample size we get, the better our numbers are, the better we can gauge where we’re at in the curve and give decision makers the best information possible,” said John-Paul Lavandeira with Hillsborough County Code Enforcement.

The site at Raymond James Stadium has been setup for more than a month.

The county also has three neighborhood testing sites setup at the Lee Davis Community Resource Center, the Plant City Community Resource Center, and the SouthShore Community Resource Center.

Residents must still schedule an appointment by calling (813) 272-5900. The call center is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing is also available for people who are home bound. For more information click here.

LATEST STORIES: