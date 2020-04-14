Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus: Hillsborough County begins nightly curfew

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A curfew throughout Hillsborough County officially went into effect on Monday night in an effort to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Unless it is essential, people must stay off the streets from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

County leaders tell 8 On Your Side they had no choice because people are not following the safer-at-home order that’s currently in place in the county.

“From what I’m seeing, people are not paying attention and not observing social distancing,” County Commission Chair Les Miller said. “They just are not.”

Commissioner Sandra Murman agreed, saying she’s seeing more cars on the road now as people “test the limits” of the order. She says having the curfew work hand-in-hand with the safer-at-home order is a “common-sense approach.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister also agreed, saying a curfew sends a louder and more clear message. “The safer-at-home order, they still feel like they can go out and their movement is not as restricted,” he said.

Going to the grocery store, pharmacy, or to/from another essential activity, is still allowed during curfew hours. Otherwise, residents must stay off the streets. Social gatherings are not considered essential.

People are also discouraged from solo activities such as jogging or walking a dog during curfew hours.

Breaking curfew is a second-degree misdemeanor which is punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. However, much like the safer-at-home order, officials say if you’re caught breaking curfew you’ll most likely just be told to go home.

The curfew is in place until further notice.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hillsborough curfew now in place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough curfew now in place"

Coronavirus in Florida: Death toll nears 500

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Death toll nears 500"

Emotional Support Line open during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emotional Support Line open during pandemic"

Pinellas County Leaders discuss possibly reopening beaches for limited use

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County Leaders discuss possibly reopening beaches for limited use"

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

Number of residents & staff test positive at Florida nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Number of residents & staff test positive at Florida nursing home"

Local teacher deploys with National Guard in response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local teacher deploys with National Guard in response to COVID-19"

Coronavirus Pandemic: Doctor from Tampa Bay gives inside look at hospital in hard hit New York

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Pandemic: Doctor from Tampa Bay gives inside look at hospital in hard hit New York"

Mount Sinai Brooklyn Video Blog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mount Sinai Brooklyn Video Blog"

Pinellas Co. man set to run bridge 80 times to raise money for Feeding Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. man set to run bridge 80 times to raise money for Feeding Tampa Bay"

HCSO starts "30 Days of Stronger Together with #TeamHSCO" campaign to help local nonprofit organizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO starts "30 Days of Stronger Together with #TeamHSCO" campaign to help local nonprofit organizations"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss