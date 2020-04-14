Coronavirus: Hillsborough County begins nightly curfew

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A curfew throughout Hillsborough County officially went into effect on Monday night in an effort to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Unless it is essential, people must stay off the streets from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

County leaders tell 8 On Your Side they had no choice because people are not following the safer-at-home order that’s currently in place in the county.

“From what I’m seeing, people are not paying attention and not observing social distancing,” County Commission Chair Les Miller said. “They just are not.”

Commissioner Sandra Murman agreed, saying she’s seeing more cars on the road now as people “test the limits” of the order. She says having the curfew work hand-in-hand with the safer-at-home order is a “common-sense approach.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister also agreed, saying a curfew sends a louder and more clear message. “The safer-at-home order, they still feel like they can go out and their movement is not as restricted,” he said.

Going to the grocery store, pharmacy, or to/from another essential activity, is still allowed during curfew hours. Otherwise, residents must stay off the streets. Social gatherings are not considered essential.

People are also discouraged from solo activities such as jogging or walking a dog during curfew hours.

Breaking curfew is a second-degree misdemeanor which is punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. However, much like the safer-at-home order, officials say if you’re caught breaking curfew you’ll most likely just be told to go home.

The curfew is in place until further notice.

