Trump preparing to invoke emergency powers over coronavirus

Coronavirus health: Sen. Rick Scott calls for checking temperatures of students before school each day

Coronavirus
Gov. Rick Scott delivers his last State of the State address on the first day of the legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Sen. Rick Scott is calling on the federal government to immediately take the following measures to protect families and healthcare workers.

Sen. Scott had expressed concerns about coming into contact with the Brazilian president’s press secretary, Fábio Wajngarten, who tested positive after joining Bolsonaro in a visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Scott’s plan includes:

  • Temperatures must be checked as part of a screening process before individuals can board mass transit, including planes and trains.
  • All students must have their temperatures checked as part of a screening process before school each day – if a student has a temperature, they will be required to stay home.
    • While it is possible that individuals with Coronavirus may be asymptomatic, this is an important step the government can take to prevent the spread of the virus.
  • Ramp up production of personal protective gear so healthcare workers have what they need to keep themselves and the American people safe.
  • Release a public service announcement every hour explaining what the American people need to be safe.
  • Implement a hotline for Americans to call if they believe they are experiencing symptoms and find out if they need to be tested, and if so, where the closest testing site is located.
  • Mobile, drive-up testing sites with workers fully-equipped in appropriate protective gear to collect samples for testing.
    • While waiting for test results, the individual would self-quarantine.
      • If negative for Coronavirus, the individual may continue self-quarantining as a precaution.
      • If positive for Coronavirus, the individual would be under quarantine. If hospital attention is needed, the individual may call 9-1-1 and be escorted to the hospital by workers fully-equipped in appropriate protective gear for medical attention. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

