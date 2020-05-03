Coronavirus Headlines: What to expect in Florida this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, 8 is On Your Side with what you can expect this week, as phase one of Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Smart. Safe. Step-By-Step” plan for reopening the state goes into effect.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida is reporting 36,078 cases and 1,379 deaths

cases and deaths Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Latest numbers

As of Sunday morning, there have been 36,078 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll stands at 1,379.

Reopening Florida: Phase 1 begins Monday

Most counties in the state, Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward excluded, will enter “phase one” of reopening beginning Monday. The safer-at-home order will expire when this goes into effect. Elective surgeries will resume, restaurants can reopen at 25 percent capacity and retail stays may reopen at that capacity as well. Bars, gyms, hair salons and personal services must remain closed. All state parks will open, as well.

Beaches to reopen

Pinellas County will reopen county-run beaches, including Clearwater Beach, as of Monday. Chairs and coolers will be allowed, but folks are still asked to practice social distancing.

Manatee County will reopen beaches as well, with a two hour parking limit.

Sarasota County beaches will also be open and allow chairs, canopies and coolers, after previously announcing beaches would be open for essential activities like running.

Malls begin to open

Several Tampa Bay area malls will reopen on Monday as well with the governor’s announcement that retail stores can operate at 25 percent capacity.

Unemployment system allegedly coming back online

After being offline for the second weekend in a row, Florida’s CONNECT unemployment system is reportedly set to go back online at 8 a.m. Monday.

