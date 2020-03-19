Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe

Coronavirus

LUXEMBOURG (WFLA) – The coronavirus pandemic is putting a lot of people on edge. First in China, and now Europe is grappling with a new normal, as they work to contain the spread of the virus.

Viktoria Gerth is currently in lockdown in her home in Luxembourg.

From her window, she showed 8 On Your Side a glimpse of the town that looks virtually empty.

All parks, restaurants, bars and shops are closed except for food stores and pharmacies.

“They closed down all the parks so no kids can go to parks. We cannot go to different towns now. All the towns are blocked and you need a legit reason to go to a town. If they catch you out of town you can get a find from anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 euros,” Gerth said. “It is very eerie. You walk outside and there’s nobody on the streets. the pharmacies that are open they’re only allowing one person in at a time and so there’s a line out the door.”

According to the Luxembourg Times, the number of coronavirus patients quickly shot up from just a few dozen to now this week, more than 200.

Gerth still has family in Tampa Bay and hopes it doesn’t hit as hard here.

“I almost broke down crying in the grocery store yesterday but you know I can’t do that in front of my child,” Gerth said.

Gerth said hospitals have no supplies, so people are being urged to stay away.

“The hospitals they have no masks, no hand sanitizers, no gloves. So they’re trying to tell you not to go to the hospital under any circumstances because they’re extremely short on supplies,” she said.

