Breaking News
LIVE CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Gov. DeSantis to hold briefing on Florida’s pandemic response

Coronavirus: Food stamp benefits increase for families in Florida

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The Florida Department of Children and Families is helping families keep food on the table during the coronavirus pandemic.

The department said it moved to temporarily increase all Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients’ benefit amounts at the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Food stamp recipients will receive the maximum amount allowed for their household in March and April based on household size.

People in Household/Maximum Benefit Amount

1$194
2$355
3$509
4$646
5$768
6$921
7$1,018
8$1,164
(via Florida Department of Children and Families)

The maximum benefit amount would increase $146 for each additional person.

Families that rely on food stamps can expect to see the additional March funds as early as April 3, the DCF said. Households that already receive the maximum amount will not receive an increase.

Those that receive their regular benefit between April 1 and April 7 can expect to see the funds on April 8. Those that receive benefits after April 7 can expect their additional benefit to be included as part of their regularly scheduled benefit allotment, the department added.

The number of food stamp recipients is expected to skyrocket due to the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered massive layoffs and furloughs.

To apply for food assistance (SNAP), visit myflorida.com/accessflorida

For more information, you can contact the DCF’s Customer Call Center at 1-866-762-2237 or 850-300-4323.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Magic Kingdom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Kingdom"

Florida Gov. directs increase of SNAP benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Gov. directs increase of SNAP benefits"

Hasbro launches website to keep families busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hasbro launches website to keep families busy"

USF's food pantry helps fight food insecurities amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF's food pantry helps fight food insecurities amid pandemic"

1 dead, 2 injured in Lakeland crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 2 injured in Lakeland crash"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

Two cruise ships with Floridians board stuck at sea with deceased and sick passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two cruise ships with Floridians board stuck at sea with deceased and sick passengers"

Gov. DeSantis addresses cruise ships looking to dock in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis addresses cruise ships looking to dock in Florida"

Trump says he will speak with DeSantis about cruise ships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump says he will speak with DeSantis about cruise ships"

What money is out there for struggling small businesses?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What money is out there for struggling small businesses?"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss