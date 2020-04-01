Coronavirus: Food stamp benefits increase for families in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The Florida Department of Children and Families is helping families keep food on the table during the coronavirus pandemic.

The department said it moved to temporarily increase all Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients’ benefit amounts at the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Food stamp recipients will receive the maximum amount allowed for their household in March and April based on household size.

People in Household/Maximum Benefit Amount

1 $194 2 $355 3 $509 4 $646 5 $768 6 $921 7 $1,018 8 $1,164 (via Florida Department of Children and Families)

The maximum benefit amount would increase $146 for each additional person.

Families that rely on food stamps can expect to see the additional March funds as early as April 3, the DCF said. Households that already receive the maximum amount will not receive an increase.

Those that receive their regular benefit between April 1 and April 7 can expect to see the funds on April 8. Those that receive benefits after April 7 can expect their additional benefit to be included as part of their regularly scheduled benefit allotment, the department added.

The number of food stamp recipients is expected to skyrocket due to the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered massive layoffs and furloughs.

To apply for food assistance (SNAP), visit myflorida.com/accessflorida

For more information, you can contact the DCF’s Customer Call Center at 1-866-762-2237 or 850-300-4323.

