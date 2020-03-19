Coronavirus: Food bank offers free meals in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Life as we know it is changing amid the coronavirus pandemic, making many people feel anxious. But we can always take solace in knowing there are good people there to help the community.

All Faiths Food Bank is working around the clock to provide free meals for people in Sarasota County.

Over the next seven days, the group will be packing up boxes of healthy food for its mobile pantry program.

It has also partnered with Sarasota County Food and Nutrition Services to provide meals to children and families affected by the temporary school closures. Starting March 23, parents and guardians can pick up a meal for their child at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

  • Booker High School – 3201 North Orange Avenue
  • Fruitville Elementary School – 601 Honore Avenue
  • Garden Elementary School -700 Center Road, Venice
  • North Port High School – 6400 West Price Blvd, North Port
  • Atwater Elementary – 4701 Huntsville Ave, North Port

All Faiths Food Bank has nearly 100 distribution sites throughout the county. Click here to find a location near you.

