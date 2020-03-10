Coronavirus, flu or allergies? How to spot the difference

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — This article will help you spot the difference between symptoms of COVID-19, the flu, and allergies.

Coronavirus

Not everything is known about the coronavirus yet, but the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has narrowed down key symptoms of the virus:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath

The CDC says these symptoms may even appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. If you experience these symptoms, you’re urged to stay home and call your doctor.

Flu

The CDC says people who have the flu will often feel some or all of these symptoms:

  • Fever or chills *Not everyone with the flu will have a fever
  • Cough
  • Sore throat
  • Runny or stuffy nose
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headaches
  • Fatigue

Allergies

According to the NHS UK, the common symptoms of seasonal allergies include:

  • Sneezing and an itchy, runny or congested nose
  • Itchy, red, watering eyes
  • Wheezing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, cough
  • Raised, itchy, red rash
  • Swollen lips, tongue, eyes or face
  • Dry, red and cracked skin

LATEST CORONAVIRUS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"

14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey

Thumbnail for the video titled "14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey"

Manatee Co. School District spends $100,000 on cleaning supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee Co. School District spends $100,000 on cleaning supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak"

Crews respond to explosions, fire at Tampa auto repair shop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews respond to explosions, fire at Tampa auto repair shop"

Crews respond to fire at business in Ybor Heights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews respond to fire at business in Ybor Heights"

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

How to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak"

Florida health department asks some international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida health department asks some international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days amid coronavirus concerns"

Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  "

Tampa Bay Area 6th grader becomes advocate for school choice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Area 6th grader becomes advocate for school choice"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss