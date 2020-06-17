Florida, Texas, Arizona set records for most new COVID-19 cases in a day

(CNN) – Twenty-one states are reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases. Ten of them are seeing a spike of 50% or more with Florida, Texas and Arizona setting records for the most cases in a single day.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis has continued with plans to reopen the Sunshine State, despite it seeing its highest single-day increase of confirmed coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.

“No, we’re not shutting down, you know, we’re going to go forward. You have to have society function,” DeSantis said.

Florida will now host much of the Republican National Committee, and could be the temporary home for the NBA and WNBA.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis says Florida’s spike in coronavirus cases is due to more testing

And as crowds return to public spaces like restaurants and malls, a Jacksonville woman is warning others after she says she and 15 friends tested positive for the virus after visiting a recently reopened bar.

“At the time it was more ‘out of sight, out mind,’ we hadn’t known anybody who had it personally, governor, mayor, everybody says it’s fine, we go out and it’s a friend’s birthday, it was a mistake,” said Ericka Crisp.

RELATED: Jacksonville woman, 15 friends test positive for COVID-19 after dinner at restaurant

At least 21 states have seen an uptick in new coronavirus cases over the past week.

While new cases were reported, the leader of the coronavirus task force, Vice President Mike Pence made stops in Iowa without wearing a mask, appearing to downplay the severity of the crisis, while President Donald Trump encouraged states to ramp up their economies.

“The media has tried to scare the American people every step of the way, and these grim predictions of a second wave are no different. We’ve slowed the spread, we’ve cared for the most vulnerable, we’ve saved lives. That’s a cause for celebration,” Pence wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

“In most of the cases where we are seeing some marginal rising number, that’s more of a result of the extraordinary work you’re doing expanding testing,” Pence said in a call with governors Monday.

But according to Harvard researchers, the United States should do at least 20 million tests per day to be able to safely reopen by July. The current rate is roughly 500,000 tests per day.

“The problem is the pandemic is not done with us. Unfortunately, it’s still in the early days. If we do not want to end up with hundreds of thousands of death by the thing this is over we really have to move forward and change course to suppress this virus,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, the director of Harvard Global Institute.

According to CNN, Pence falsely claimed the number of cases in Oklahoma are on the decline. The president is set to hold his first campaign rally in Tulsa.

“Oklahoma has really been in the forefront of our efforts to slow the spread, and in a very real sense, they’ve flattened the curve,” Pence said.

The truth is, Oklahoma has seen cases increase since late-May.

A senior CDC official slammed Pence for selectively choosing data to highlight, telling CNN, “you can cherry-pick a handful of counties and use that as a way to say things are not as bad as they look. But that’s not the reality.”

LATEST STORIES: