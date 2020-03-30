Coronavirus: Florida surges past 5,000 cases; 63 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases in Florida has surpassed 5,000 with the death toll continuing to climb.

The Florida Department of Health reported 523 additional cases of the disease on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 5,473.

According to the health department, 63 people in Florida have died of the virus and 652 were hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 253
Residents: 246
Non-Residents: 7

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 40

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 93
Average Age: 44

Gender
Men: 128
Women: 123

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 126
Residents: 109
Non-Residents: 17

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 41

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 15 to 83
Average Age: 52

Gender
Men: 74
Women: 52

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 61
Residents: 52
Non-Residents: 9

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 20

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 21 to 90
Average Age: 61

Gender
Men: 29
Women: 32

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 39
Residents: 39
Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 13

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 86
Average Age: 54

Gender
Men: 22
Women: 17

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 38
Residents: 37
Non-Residents: 1

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 7

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 18 to 75
Average Age: 50

Gender
Men: 16
Women: 19

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 55
Residents: 55
Residents Not in Florida: 0

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 19

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 8 to 88
Average Age: 51

Gender:
Men: 25
Women: 30

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 21
Residents: 20
Non-Residents: 1

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 4

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 19 to 85
Average Age: 50

Gender:
Men: 7
Women: 14

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 13
Residents: 13
Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 23 to 82
Average Age: 51

Gender:
Men: 6
Women: 7

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 17
Residents: 17
Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 3

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 87
Average Age: 56

Gender
Men: 8
Women: 9

SUMTER COUNTY

Total Cases: 46
Residents: 46
Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 13

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 18 to 92
Average Age: 66

Gender
Men: 24
Women: 22

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 0

There are currently 143,532 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., and 741,030 in the world. The U.S. death toll is 2,572, while the global death toll stands at nearly 35,114.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

