Coronavirus: Florida surges past 5,000 cases; 63 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases in Florida has surpassed 5,000 with the death toll continuing to climb.

The Florida Department of Health reported 523 additional cases of the disease on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 5,473.

According to the health department, 63 people in Florida have died of the virus and 652 were hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 253

Residents: 246

Non-Residents: 7

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 40

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 93

Average Age: 44

Gender

Men: 128

Women: 123

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 126

Residents: 109

Non-Residents: 17

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 41

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 15 to 83

Average Age: 52

Gender

Men: 74

Women: 52

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 61

Residents: 52

Non-Residents: 9

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 20

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 21 to 90

Average Age: 61

Gender

Men: 29

Women: 32

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 39

Residents: 39

Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 13

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 86

Average Age: 54

Gender

Men: 22

Women: 17

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 38

Residents: 37

Non-Residents: 1

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 7

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 18 to 75

Average Age: 50

Gender

Men: 16

Women: 19

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 55

Residents: 55

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 19

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 8 to 88

Average Age: 51

Gender:

Men: 25

Women: 30

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 21

Residents: 20

Non-Residents: 1

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 4

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 19 to 85

Average Age: 50

Gender:

Men: 7

Women: 14

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 13

Residents: 13

Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 23 to 82

Average Age: 51

Gender:

Men: 6

Women: 7

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 17

Residents: 17

Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 3

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 17 to 87

Average Age: 56

Gender

Men: 8

Women: 9

SUMTER COUNTY

Total Cases: 46

Residents: 46

Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 13

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 18 to 92

Average Age: 66

Gender

Men: 24

Women: 22

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 0

There are currently 143,532 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., and 741,030 in the world. The U.S. death toll is 2,572, while the global death toll stands at nearly 35,114.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

