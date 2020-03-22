Coronavirus: Florida sees 67 new cases of COVID-19, another death

TAMPA (WFLA) — In its Sunday update, the Florida Dept. of Health reported 67 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state and one more coronavirus-related death.

The FDOH said 62 Florida residents and five non-Florida residents tested positive for the virus since Saturday. The additional cases bring the state total to 830 known cases.

According to the FDOH’s website, there are currently 141 cases of COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area.

Hillsborough County: 50

Highlands County: 1 (First case reported Sunday)

Pinellas County: 30

Manatee County 13

Sarasota County: 15

Pasco County: 8

Hernando County: 5

Polk County: 11

Citrus County: 8

For more detail on Florida resident cases, please visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

This story will be updated.

