Coronavirus: Florida reports nearly 16,000 cases, 323 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida reported 27 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s toll over 300, according to the latest figures from the health department’s website.

As of Tuesday morning, the state has 15,698 cases, up almost 1,000 from Tuesday night.

Statewide, 2,082 people have been hospitalized with the illness. The death toll stands at 323.

The Tampa Bay area recorded eight new deaths Wednesday. Three people died of the virus in Citrus County. Deaths were also reported in Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, Polk and Highlands counties.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States now has 432,438 cases of coronavirus, more confirmed cases than China, where the outbreak began. As of Wednesday evening, 14,808 people have died. There are 1,498,833 confirmed cases around the world. The global death toll stands at 89,733.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 631

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 99

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 93

Men: 310

Women: 319

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 395

Deaths: 10

Hospitalizations: 72

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 6 to 95

Men: 205

Women: 190

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 184

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 66

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 99

Men: 80

Women: 104

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 172

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 38

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 89

Men: 77

Women: 92

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 127

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 25

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 1 to 82

Men: 67

Women: 60

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 206

Deaths: 6

Hospitalizations: 68

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 3 to 88

Men: 99

Women: 107

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 57

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 10

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 19 to 85

Men: 30

Women: 27

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 44

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 15

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 85

Men: 27

Women: 17

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 55

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 18

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 17 to 88

Men: 26

Women: 29

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 39 to 73

Men: 0

Women: 2

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

