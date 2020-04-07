Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus: Florida reports nearly 900 more cases, 29 deaths in latest update

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Dept. of Health has reported nearly 900 new cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to Tuesday morning’s update, which included 29 additional deaths.

Florida’s death toll from the novel coronavirus sits at 283.

A total of 875 people tested positive for the virus since Monday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 14,504. There are 1,777 patients currently hospitalized.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay as of Monday evening:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 536
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 83

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 93
Men: 275
Women: 261

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 359
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 60

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 6 to 95
Men: 187
Women: 172

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 140
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 50

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 99
Men: 62
Women: 77

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 136
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 31

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 86
Men: 64
Women: 71

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 102
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 21

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 82
Men: 53
Women: 49

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 157
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 53

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 3 to 88
Men: 73
Women: 83

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 43
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 8

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 19 to 85
Men: 21
Women: 22

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 35
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 10

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 85
Men: 21
Women: 14

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 43
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 13

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 88
Men: 21
Women: 22

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 1

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 39 to 73
Men: 0
Women: 1

The United States now has over 368,000 cases of coronavirus, more confirmed cases than China, where the outbreak began. As of Tuesday morning, 11,008 people have died. There are 1,363,365 confirmed cases around the world. The global death toll stands at 76,420.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

