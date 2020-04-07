Coronavirus: Florida reports nearly 900 more cases, 29 deaths in latest update

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Dept. of Health has reported nearly 900 new cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to Tuesday morning’s update, which included 29 additional deaths.
Florida’s death toll from the novel coronavirus sits at 283.
A total of 875 people tested positive for the virus since Monday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 14,504. There are 1,777 patients currently hospitalized.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay as of Monday evening:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 536
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 83
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 93
Men: 275
Women: 261
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 359
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 60
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 6 to 95
Men: 187
Women: 172
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 140
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 50
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 99
Men: 62
Women: 77
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 136
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 31
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 86
Men: 64
Women: 71
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 102
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 21
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 82
Men: 53
Women: 49
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 157
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 53
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 3 to 88
Men: 73
Women: 83
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 43
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 19 to 85
Men: 21
Women: 22
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 35
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 10
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 85
Men: 21
Women: 14
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 43
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 13
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 88
Men: 21
Women: 22
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 39 to 73
Men: 0
Women: 1
The United States now has over 368,000 cases of coronavirus, more confirmed cases than China, where the outbreak began. As of Tuesday morning, 11,008 people have died. There are 1,363,365 confirmed cases around the world. The global death toll stands at 76,420.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
