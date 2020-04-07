Coronavirus: Florida reports nearly 900 more cases, 29 deaths in latest update

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Dept. of Health has reported nearly 900 new cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to Tuesday morning’s update, which included 29 additional deaths.

Florida’s death toll from the novel coronavirus sits at 283.

A total of 875 people tested positive for the virus since Monday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 14,504. There are 1,777 patients currently hospitalized.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay as of Monday evening:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY Total Cases: 536

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 83 Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 93

Men: 275

Women: 261 PINELLAS COUNTY Total Cases: 359

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 60 Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 6 to 95

Men: 187

Women: 172 SARASOTA COUNTY Total Cases: 140

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 50 Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 99

Men: 62

Women: 77 MANATEE COUNTY Total Cases: 136

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 31 Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 86

Men: 64

Women: 71 PASCO COUNTY Total Cases: 102

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 21 Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 1 to 82

Men: 53

Women: 49 POLK COUNTY Total Cases: 157

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 53 Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 3 to 88

Men: 73

Women: 83 HERNANDO COUNTY Total Cases: 43

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 8 Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 19 to 85

Men: 21

Women: 22 HIGHLANDS COUNTY Total Cases: 35

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 10 Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 85

Men: 21

Women: 14 CITRUS COUNTY Total Cases: 43

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 13 Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 17 to 88

Men: 21

Women: 22 HARDEE COUNTY Total Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 1 Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 39 to 73

Men: 0

Women: 1

The United States now has over 368,000 cases of coronavirus, more confirmed cases than China, where the outbreak began. As of Tuesday morning, 11,008 people have died. There are 1,363,365 confirmed cases around the world. The global death toll stands at 76,420.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

