Coronavirus: Florida police officers park cars in heart shape to thank hospital workers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA)- Police in Fort Myers went above and beyond to show their appreciation for healthcare workers who have risked their lives fighting this pandemic.

Officers from the Fort Myers Police Department drove to Lee Memorial Hospital and parked their patrol cars in a heart formation outside of the hospital.

The cars flashed their red and blue lights and several officers stood in the center of the heart and held up signs saying “FMPD thanks you.”

A video of the display was shared on social media on Friday.

