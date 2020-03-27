Coronavirus: Florida nears 2,500 cases, 29 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. surpasses China and Italy, Florida is reporting hundreds of more cases of the disease.

So far, 2,484 people have tested positive for the virus, including 2,352 Floridians and 125 others from out of state, according to the Florida Department of Health. That’s up 328 from Wednesday night.

Six more deaths were reported on Thursday, including one in Hillsborough County. The death toll stands at 29.

There are currently 341 cases of COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area.

The health department has a map, which breaks down the cases county by county.

Here are the numbers as of 5 a.m. Friday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 151

Residents: 145

Non-Residents: 6

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 17

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 3 to 86

Average Age: 44

Gender

Men: 73

Women: 75

Case Designations

Travel-Related: 43

Not Travel-Related: 53

Travel Unknown: 55

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 65

Residents: 58

Non-Residents: 7

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 20

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 21 to 83

Average Age: 51

Gender

Men: 42

Women: 23

Case Designations

Travel-Related: 41

Not Travel-Related: 21

Travel Unknown: 3

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 34

Residents: 28

Non-Residents: 6

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 14

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 21 to 87

Average Age: 64

Gender

Men: 19

Women: 15

Case Designations

Travel-Related: 12

Not Travel-Related: 21

Travel Unknown: 1

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 25

Residents: 25

Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 11

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 83

Average Age: 55

Gender

Men: 15

Women: 10

Case Designations

Travel-Related: 5

Not Travel-Related: 16

Travel Unknown: 4

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 21

Residents: 20

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 1

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 5

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 21 to 73

Average Age: 50

Gender

Men: 11

Women: 10

Case Designations

Travel-Related: 14

Not Travel-Related: 7

Travel Unknown: 0

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 20

Residents: 20

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 11

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 8 to 88

Average Age: 51

Gender:

Men: 11

Women: 9

Case Designations:

Travel-Related: 8

Not Travel-Related: 11

Travel Unknown: 1

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9

Residents: 9

Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 0

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 19 to 74

Average Age: 49

Gender:

Men: 4

Women: 5

Case Designations

Travel-Related: 4

Not Travel-Related: 5

Travel Unknown: 0

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5

Residents: 5

Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 39 to 78

Average Age: 52

Gender:

Men: 1

Women: 4

Case Designations

Travel-Related: 3

Not Travel-Related: 2

Travel Unknown: 0

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11

Residents: 11

Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 17 to 80

Average Age: 57

Gender

Men: 4

Women: 7

Case Designations

Travel-Related: 4

Not Travel-Related: 7

Travel Unknown: 0

SUMTER COUNTY

Total Cases: 24

Residents: 24

Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 9

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 18 to 92

Average Age: 66

Gender

Men: 13

Women: 11

Case Designations

Travel-Related: 15

Not Travel-Related: 5

Travel Unknown: 4

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 0

An additional 1,698 people are being monitored for coronavirus throughout the state. The department said last week that it was able to test more people for the virus after partnering with laboratories around the state.

The US has now recorded 82,353 coronavirus cases, compared with 81,782 in China. The death toll stands at 1,201. There are currently 529,093 cases in the world. Nearly 24,000 people have died.



For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

