Coronavirus: Florida nears 2,500 cases, 29 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. surpasses China and Italy, Florida is reporting hundreds of more cases of the disease.
So far, 2,484 people have tested positive for the virus, including 2,352 Floridians and 125 others from out of state, according to the Florida Department of Health. That’s up 328 from Wednesday night.
Six more deaths were reported on Thursday, including one in Hillsborough County. The death toll stands at 29.
There are currently 341 cases of COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area.
The health department has a map, which breaks down the cases county by county.
Here are the numbers as of 5 a.m. Friday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 151
Residents: 145
Non-Residents: 6
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 17
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 3 to 86
Average Age: 44
Gender
Men: 73
Women: 75
Case Designations
Travel-Related: 43
Not Travel-Related: 53
Travel Unknown: 55
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 65
Residents: 58
Non-Residents: 7
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 20
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 21 to 83
Average Age: 51
Gender
Men: 42
Women: 23
Case Designations
Travel-Related: 41
Not Travel-Related: 21
Travel Unknown: 3
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 34
Residents: 28
Non-Residents: 6
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 14
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 21 to 87
Average Age: 64
Gender
Men: 19
Women: 15
Case Designations
Travel-Related: 12
Not Travel-Related: 21
Travel Unknown: 1
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 25
Residents: 25
Non-Residents: 0
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 83
Average Age: 55
Gender
Men: 15
Women: 10
Case Designations
Travel-Related: 5
Not Travel-Related: 16
Travel Unknown: 4
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 21
Residents: 20
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 1
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 5
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 21 to 73
Average Age: 50
Gender
Men: 11
Women: 10
Case Designations
Travel-Related: 14
Not Travel-Related: 7
Travel Unknown: 0
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 20
Residents: 20
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 8 to 88
Average Age: 51
Gender:
Men: 11
Women: 9
Case Designations:
Travel-Related: 8
Not Travel-Related: 11
Travel Unknown: 1
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9
Residents: 9
Non-Residents: 0
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 0
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 19 to 74
Average Age: 49
Gender:
Men: 4
Women: 5
Case Designations
Travel-Related: 4
Not Travel-Related: 5
Travel Unknown: 0
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5
Residents: 5
Non-Residents: 0
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 39 to 78
Average Age: 52
Gender:
Men: 1
Women: 4
Case Designations
Travel-Related: 3
Not Travel-Related: 2
Travel Unknown: 0
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 11
Residents: 11
Non-Residents: 0
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 80
Average Age: 57
Gender
Men: 4
Women: 7
Case Designations
Travel-Related: 4
Not Travel-Related: 7
Travel Unknown: 0
SUMTER COUNTY
Total Cases: 24
Residents: 24
Non-Residents: 0
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 9
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 18 to 92
Average Age: 66
Gender
Men: 13
Women: 11
Case Designations
Travel-Related: 15
Not Travel-Related: 5
Travel Unknown: 4
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 0
An additional 1,698 people are being monitored for coronavirus throughout the state. The department said last week that it was able to test more people for the virus after partnering with laboratories around the state.
The US has now recorded 82,353 coronavirus cases, compared with 81,782 in China. The death toll stands at 1,201. There are currently 529,093 cases in the world. Nearly 24,000 people have died.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
- WATCH: Reporter has hilarious reaction to seeing herd of bison
- Coronavirus patient says he feels guilt over possibly infecting others
- Coronavirus pandemic: Tampa Bay teachers prepare for remote learning
- Spring Hill Elementary Pledge of Allegiance
- Coronavirus: Florida nears 2,500 cases, 29 deaths