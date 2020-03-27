Coronavirus: Florida nears 2,500 cases, 29 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. surpasses China and Italy, Florida is reporting hundreds of more cases of the disease.

So far, 2,484 people have tested positive for the virus, including 2,352 Floridians and 125 others from out of state, according to the Florida Department of Health. That’s up 328 from Wednesday night. 

Six more deaths were reported on Thursday, including one in Hillsborough County. The death toll stands at 29.

There are currently 341 cases of COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area.

The health department has a map, which breaks down the cases county by county.

Here are the numbers as of 5 a.m. Friday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 151
Residents: 145
Non-Residents: 6

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 17

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 3 to 86
Average Age: 44

Gender
Men: 73
Women: 75

Case Designations
Travel-Related: 43
Not Travel-Related: 53
Travel Unknown: 55

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 65
Residents: 58
Non-Residents: 7

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 20

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 21 to 83
Average Age: 51

Gender
Men: 42
Women: 23

Case Designations
 Travel-Related: 41
Not Travel-Related: 21
Travel Unknown: 3

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 34
Residents: 28
Non-Residents: 6

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 14

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 21 to 87
Average Age: 64

Gender
Men: 19
Women: 15

Case Designations
Travel-Related: 12
Not Travel-Related: 21
Travel Unknown: 1

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 25
Residents: 25
Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care
 Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 11

Demographics of Cases
 Age Range: 14 to 83
Average Age: 55

Gender
 Men: 15
Women: 10

Case Designations
 Travel-Related: 5
Not Travel-Related: 16
Travel Unknown: 4

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 21
Residents: 20
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 1

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 5

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 21 to 73
Average Age: 50

Gender
Men: 11
Women: 10

Case Designations
Travel-Related: 14
Not Travel-Related: 7
Travel Unknown: 0

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 20
Residents: 20
Residents Not in Florida: 0

Conditions and Care
 Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 11

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 8 to 88
Average Age: 51

Gender:
 Men: 11
Women: 9

Case Designations:
 Travel-Related: 8
Not Travel-Related: 11
Travel Unknown: 1

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9
Residents: 9
Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 0

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 19 to 74
Average Age: 49

Gender:
Men: 4
Women: 5

Case Designations
Travel-Related: 4
Not Travel-Related: 5
Travel Unknown: 0

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5
Residents: 5
Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 1

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 39 to 78
Average Age: 52

Gender:
 Men: 1
Women: 4

Case Designations
 Travel-Related: 3
Not Travel-Related: 2
Travel Unknown: 0

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11
Residents: 11
Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 80
Average Age: 57

Gender
Men: 4
Women: 7

Case Designations
Travel-Related: 4
Not Travel-Related: 7
Travel Unknown: 0

SUMTER COUNTY

Total Cases: 24
Residents: 24
Non-Residents: 0

Conditions and Care
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 9

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 18 to 92
Average Age: 66

Gender
Men: 13
Women: 11

Case Designations
Travel-Related: 15
Not Travel-Related: 5
Travel Unknown: 4

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 0

An additional 1,698 people are being monitored for coronavirus throughout the state. The department said last week that it was able to test more people for the virus after partnering with laboratories around the state.

The US has now recorded 82,353 coronavirus cases, compared with 81,782 in China. The death toll stands at 1,201. There are currently 529,093 cases in the world. Nearly 24,000 people have died.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus Pandemic: Tampa Bay’s teachers prepare for virtual teaching from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Pandemic: Tampa Bay’s teachers prepare for virtual teaching from home"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Brooksville man sounds alarm on fake COVID-19 relief check in mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brooksville man sounds alarm on fake COVID-19 relief check in mail"

the owner of a pizza shop in Hillsborough County acts to ensure his employees can keep their jobs

Thumbnail for the video titled "the owner of a pizza shop in Hillsborough County acts to ensure his employees can keep their jobs"

5 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"

Self-isolation sidekick: Curbside pet adoption now available in Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Self-isolation sidekick: Curbside pet adoption now available in Hillsborough County"

Tampa rush hour traffic during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa rush hour traffic during coronavirus outbreak"

Mayors Jane Castor and Rick Kriseman send message of unity to Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayors Jane Castor and Rick Kriseman send message of unity to Tampa Bay"

Mayor Jane Castor coronavirus Q&A on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Jane Castor coronavirus Q&A on WFLA Now"

WFLA Now Live Q&A with TPD Chief Brian Dugan

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA Now Live Q&A with TPD Chief Brian Dugan"

Pinellas authorities discuss safer at home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas authorities discuss safer at home order"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss