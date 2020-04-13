Coronavirus: Florida nears 20,000 cases, 461 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now nearly 20,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, according to the latest figures from the state’s health department.
Health officials recorded an additional 548 cases on Sunday night, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 19,895.
Nine more deaths were reported Sunday evening, bringing the state’s toll to 461.
The health department reported six deaths in Tampa Bay over the weekend, three in Hillsborough County, two in Sarasota County and another two deaths in Pinellas and Pasco counties.
The United States now has 557,590 cases of coronavirus – more cases than China reported, where the outbreak began. As of Sunday evening, 22,109 people have died. Around the world, there are 1,860,011 confirmed cases. Nearly 115,000 people have died.
Over 420,000 people have recovered.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 759
Deaths: 16
Hospitalizations: 124
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 100
Men: 50%
Women: 50%
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 455
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 88
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 98
Men: 52%
Women: 48%
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 226
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 75
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 99
Men: 46%
Women: 54%
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 236
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 43
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 91
Men: 45%
Women: 53%
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 160
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 31
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 94
Men: 51%
Women: 49%
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 254
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 53
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 3 to 97
Men: 45%
Women: 55%
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 71
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 18 to 85
Men: 49%
Women: 51%
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 56
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 19
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 85
Men: 57%
Women: 43%
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 71
Deaths: 6
Hospitalizations: 21
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 12 to 88
Men: 49%
Women: 51%
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 39 to 73
Men: 33%
Women: 67%
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
- Navy reports first coronavirus death from Roosevelt crew
- Howard Frankland project gets jump start during coronavirus pandemic
- Look up! 3 planets to align right before Tuesday’s sunrise
- US stocks open lower following their biggest week since 1974
- Trump retweets call to fire Fauci after comments on US coronavirus response