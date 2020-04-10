Coronavirus: Florida nears 17,000 cases, 370 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Another 48 people have died of the novel coronavirus in Florida, the health department announced Thursday, bringing the state’s toll over 370.
According to the latest figures from the health department, there are now 16,826 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida, up 683 from Wednesday night.
Statewide, 2,298 people have been hospitalized with the illness and 371 have died.
The health department reported four new deaths in the Tampa Bay area on Thursday, two in Hillsborough County and two others in Manatee County.
A 1-year-old boy in Pinellas County had also tested positive for the virus, according to provisional health department data.
Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the U.S. has 466,299 cases of coronavirus, more confirmed cases than China, where the outbreak began. As of Thursday morning, the virus has claimed the lives of 16,686 people across the country. There are now 1,611,981 confirmed cases of the virus around the world. More than 96,000 people have died.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 657
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 106
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 93
Men: 326
Women: 329
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 422
Deaths: 10
Hospitalizations: 79
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 95
Men: 222
Women: 200
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 201
Deaths: 10
Hospitalizations: 68
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 99
Men: 86
Women: 115
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 179
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 39
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 89
Men: 80
Women: 96
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 139
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 26
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 82
Men: 76
Women: 63
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 234
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 72
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 3 to 97
Men: 109
Women: 125
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 62
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 19 to 85
Men: 32
Women: 30
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 46
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 85
Men: 26
Women: 20
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 58
Deaths: 6
Hospitalizations: 18
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 88
Men: 28
Women: 30
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 39 to 73
Men: 1
Women: 2
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
