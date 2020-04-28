Coronavirus: Florida middle school students to perform virtual play

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)—A middle school is performing a play virtually, showing that the arts are alive and well in the community.

“Ten Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine” is a real play, with real actors from Innovation Middle that will be performed virtually.

“I wrote this play mostly to help all the students out there who are seeing their spring productions canceled,” Playwrite Don Zolidis said.



Innovation Middle School’s spring production and musical were both canceled because of coronavirus, but on Thursday, 21 students in Jesse Cohen’s Theatre 3 Class will perform without a stage.



“We communicate constantly. We have Google forms and sheets where people are editing, certain days full cast rehearsal just like we have when we’re on stage,” Cohen said.



One of the play’s co-hosts, Lexi Clarke, will take you on a journey of quarantine and social distancing.



“It shows that we’re still going strong. Things will get better and how, well, one of the lines in the show is ‘If we just do nothing, things will get better,’” Clarke said.

Aside from the message of being all in this together, there is humor in the show.

“There’s a lot of jokes in their about going crazy with your stuffed animals in your room or singing to your dog, or hoarding toilet paper. There’s a lot of toilet paper jokes of course,” Zolidis said.



“Doing this could also bring an opportunity to bring theatre where people might not be able to get it in their area. So that I think is definitely a plus to this situation,” Clarke said.

The play will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday night. Click here to watch the performance.

LATEST STORIES: