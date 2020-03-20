(CNN) – The Florida Keys are closing for the foreseeable future.
The string of tropical islands, which are linked by a single highway, US 1, will be closed to visitors starting Sunday, March 22.
The unprecedented move will be a major blow to the tourism industry, but Keys officials say they are more concerned about the health and safety of residents, many of whom are elderly.
Hotels have been directed to stop taking reservations immediately.
Long-term renters with vacation homes or RVs will be allowed to stay until the end of their contract if it’s 28 days or more.
There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Monroe County.
LATEST STORIES:
- US and Mexico curbing border travel to control coronavirus
- Coronavirus: Florida Keys will close to visitors Sunday
- Fauci: Americans will likely need to stay home for at least several weeks
- Manatee County schools announce e-learning plan amid coronavirus pandemic
- SB lanes of US-19 shut down due to 3-car crash in Holiday