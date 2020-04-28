Coronavirus: Florida hospitals prepare to resume elective surgeries

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the state of Florida moves towards reopening, hospitals are preparing to resume elective procedures and surgeries.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis issued an Executive Order March 20 suspending elective surgeries to preserve PPE or personal protective equipment.

Although the Governor has not said when procedures can resume, the executive order expires May 8.

Tampa General Hospital announced it would be prepared to resume elective procedures March 11 in the following statement:

“In late March, Tampa General Hospital suspended elective surgeries in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order. This has made an economic impact on the hospital. We are being fiscally responsible and tracking these changes. Right now, though, our main focus is on the health and well-being of our team members, physicians and patients. Tampa General Hospital continues to provide world-class care to our patients and community. We can do this because of our team members who are working so hard daily, especially during this global pandemic. The TGH leadership team is working hard to develop new programs to help with pay and benefits for our team members who have been affected during this unprecedented time. We will do everything possible to help our team members weather this difficult period.“

BayCare Health System has not announced a date, however, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Glenn Waters said their first priority is making sure staff and patients are safe.

“We’re going to do a lot of things to keep people safe in terms of masks, temperature checks, ongoing cleaning, social distancing. I personally don’t want to rush into it. We need to do it orderly,” Waters said.

BayCare plans to institute a no visitors policy for elective procedures, however, children will be allowed to have one parent accompany them.

Other states, including Colorado, Indiana and Iowa, restarted certain elective procedures Monday.

