Coronavirus: Florida has more than 600 cases, 12 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) — Coronavirus cases in Florida surpassed 600 Saturday morning as the total number of cases in the U.S. rose to nearly 20,000.

The amount of people that have died since Friday night’s update from the Florida Dept. of Health has risen from 10 to 12.

The health dept. reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday night, bringing the total to 658 in the state. The country currently has 19,624 confirmed cases of the virus.

There are currently 95 cases in the Tampa Bay area:

Hillsborough County: 32

Pinellas County: 22

Manatee County 10

Sarasota County: 8

Pasco County: 7

Hernando County: 4

Polk County: 9

Citrus County: 3

For the FDOH’s interactive map of the coronavirus pandemic, click here.

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS: