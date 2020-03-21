Coronavirus: Florida has more than 600 cases, 12 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Coronavirus cases in Florida surpassed 600 Saturday morning as the total number of cases in the U.S. rose to nearly 20,000.

The amount of people that have died since Friday night’s update from the Florida Dept. of Health has risen from 10 to 12.

The health dept. reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday night, bringing the total to 658 in the state. The country currently has 19,624 confirmed cases of the virus.

There are currently 95 cases in the Tampa Bay area:

  • Hillsborough County: 32
  • Pinellas County: 22
  • Manatee County 10
  • Sarasota County: 8
  • Pasco County: 7
  • Hernando County: 4
  • Polk County: 9
  • Citrus County: 3

For the FDOH’s interactive map of the coronavirus pandemic, click here.

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Day 1 of Pinellas County Beach Closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day 1 of Pinellas County Beach Closures"

‘Scary, but it was necessary’ Some Tampa Bay restaurants shut down after order for takeout, delivery only

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Scary, but it was necessary’ Some Tampa Bay restaurants shut down after order for takeout, delivery only"

First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"

2 loggerhead sea turtles released back into wild by The Florida Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 loggerhead sea turtles released back into wild by The Florida Aquarium"

Something Good: Food Drive South St. Petersburg School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Food Drive South St. Petersburg School"

Bucs fans ecstatic Tom Brady has now signed with team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs fans ecstatic Tom Brady has now signed with team"

2 Clearwater families stuck in Ecuador due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Clearwater families stuck in Ecuador due to coronavirus"

Something Good: Teacher writes studetns letters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Teacher writes studetns letters"

Home, outdoor workouts surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home, outdoor workouts surge"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss