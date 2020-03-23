Coronavirus: Florida Gov. DeSantis explains why state hasn’t issued stay-at-home order

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WFLA) — As states begin issuing stay at home orders across the country, Gov. Ron DeSantis argues it’s not the current solution to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Florida.

Counties in Florida where the spread of coronavirus is more severe, like Broward and Miami-Dade, are practically already down to essential operations through state and county orders.

“We’ll look at how that would apply statewide, in terms of additional measures.” DeSantis said. “But that’s one of the reasons why we wanted the testing, so that we’re actually doing this on good data.”

With 26 of the state’s 67 counties reporting little or no cases of the virus, the governor said he doesn’t believe a restriction needs to go in effect statewide. DeSantis did acknowledge that the numbers can obviously change.

DeSantis said he doesn’t want to put communities under stay at home orders that don’t need to be when it could make individuals suffer financially.

“If you look at what happened in New York when they did the stay at home order… a lot of people fled the city and went to stay with their parents.”

DeSantis said he talked to President Donald Trump Sunday night about the amount of people flying into Florida after their home states issued stay at home orders.

“At the end of the day, you’re going to have a group of people that are not going to comply and are going to put themselves first,” DeSantis said.

“You shut down the bar, they go to a house party. You have no beach, they go to a sand bar. What I would say to those folks is, ‘you need to cool it.’

