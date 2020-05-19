Coronavirus: Florida’s death toll surpasses 2,000

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 2,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

Florida recorded more than 500 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to 46,944. Nearly 8,500 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,052.

Hillsborough and Sarasota counties each reported five new deaths, while Pinellas and Pasco counties each recorded three deaths. Two additional deaths were reported in Polk County and another person died in Manatee County, the report shows.

The grim numbers come as more businesses across the state open their doors to customers. Gyms reopened on Monday, and restaurants and retail stores can now run at 50% capacity.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,670

Deaths: 60

Hospitalizations: 350

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,062

Deaths: 71

Hospitalizations: 320

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 533

Deaths: 63

Hospitalizations: 154

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 888

Deaths: 82

Hospitalizations: 198

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 327

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 70

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 766

Deaths: 45

Hospitalizations: 237

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 109

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 23

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 107

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 37

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 114

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 30

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 44

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 9

As of noon Tuesday, world has seen over 4.8 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 319,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.5 million cases and over 90,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

