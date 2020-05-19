Coronavirus: Florida’s death toll surpasses 2,000

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 2,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
Florida recorded more than 500 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to 46,944. Nearly 8,500 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,052.
Hillsborough and Sarasota counties each reported five new deaths, while Pinellas and Pasco counties each recorded three deaths. Two additional deaths were reported in Polk County and another person died in Manatee County, the report shows.
The grim numbers come as more businesses across the state open their doors to customers. Gyms reopened on Monday, and restaurants and retail stores can now run at 50% capacity.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,670
Deaths: 60
Hospitalizations: 350
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,062
Deaths: 71
Hospitalizations: 320
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 533
Deaths: 63
Hospitalizations: 154
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 888
Deaths: 82
Hospitalizations: 198
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 327
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 70
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 766
Deaths: 45
Hospitalizations: 237
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 109
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 23
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 107
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 37
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 114
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 30
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 44
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 9
As of noon Tuesday, world has seen over 4.8 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 319,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.5 million cases and over 90,000 deaths.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
