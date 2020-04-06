Coronavirus: Florida cases up to 12,350; death toll tops 200

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United States nears 10,000, Florida is reporting an additional 199 cases of the disease, bringing the total number of confirmed cases past 12,000.
There are now 12,350 confirmed cases in Florida. More than 1,500 people have been hospitalized, and 221 have died.
The Florida Department of Health reported a number of new cases in the Tampa Bay area over the weekend.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 536
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 83
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 93
Men: 275
Women: 261
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 359
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 60
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 6 to 95
Men: 187
Women: 172
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 140
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 50
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 99
Men: 62
Women: 77
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 136
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 31
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 86
Men: 64
Women: 71
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 102
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 21
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 82
Men: 53
Women: 49
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 157
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 53
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 3 to 88
Men: 73
Women: 83
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 43
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 19 to 85
Men: 21
Women: 22
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 35
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 10
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 85
Men: 21
Women: 14
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 43
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 13
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 88
Men: 21
Women: 22
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 39 to 73
Men: 0
Women: 1
The United States now has 337,646 cases of coronavirus, more cases than China, where the outbreak began. More than 9,600 people have died. Around the world, there are 1,277,962 confirmed cases. The global death toll stands at 69,55
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
