Coronavirus: Florida cases up to 12,350; death toll tops 200

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United States nears 10,000, Florida is reporting an additional 199 cases of the disease, bringing the total number of confirmed cases past 12,000.

There are now 12,350 confirmed cases in Florida. More than 1,500 people have been hospitalized, and 221 have died.

The Florida Department of Health reported a number of new cases in the Tampa Bay area over the weekend.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 536

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 83

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 93

Men: 275

Women: 261

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 359

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 60

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 6 to 95

Men: 187

Women: 172

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 140

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 50

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 99

Men: 62

Women: 77

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 136

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 31

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 86

Men: 64

Women: 71

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 102

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 21

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 1 to 82

Men: 53

Women: 49

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 157

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 53

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 3 to 88

Men: 73

Women: 83

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 43

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 19 to 85

Men: 21

Women: 22

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 35

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 10

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 85

Men: 21

Women: 14

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 43

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 13

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 17 to 88

Men: 21

Women: 22

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 39 to 73

Men: 0

Women: 1

The United States now has 337,646 cases of coronavirus, more cases than China, where the outbreak began. More than 9,600 people have died. Around the world, there are 1,277,962 confirmed cases. The global death toll stands at 69,55

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

