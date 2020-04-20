Coronavirus: Florida cases top 26,000, death toll hits 774

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Nearly 800 people have died of COVID-19 in Florida since the outbreak began, and more than 26,000 cases have been confirmed, according to the latest figures on the state health department’s website.
The Florida Department of Health reported 318 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 26,314. The state’s death toll is now at 774.
Four more deaths were recorded in the Tampa Bay area over the weekend, in Sarasota, Manatee and Hernando counties.
Manatee County reported 45 new cases of the virus Sunday morning.
Around the world, there are more than 2.39 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 164,000 people have died. The US has over 755,000 known cases and over 40,000 deaths.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 960
Deaths: 19
Hospitalizations: 151
Demographics of Cases
Men: 455
Women: 463
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 592
Deaths: 16
Hospitalizations: 123
Demographics of Cases
Men: 272
Women: 279
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 284
Deaths: 23
Hospitalizations: 97
Demographics of Cases
Men: 117
Women: 152
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 417
Deaths: 31
Hospitalizations: 79
Demographics of Cases
Men: 175
Women: 236
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 205
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 43
Demographics of Cases
Men: 99
Women: 99
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 326
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 93
Demographics of Cases
Men: 145
Women: 172
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 84
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 21
Demographics of Cases
Men: 39
Women: 41
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 70
Deaths: 6
Hospitalizations: 25
Demographics of Cases
Men: 36
Women: 33
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 84
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 23
Demographics of Cases
Men: 42
Women: 42
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 4
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2
Demographics of Cases
Men: 50%
Women: 50%
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
