Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus: Florida cases top 26,000, death toll hits 774

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Nearly 800 people have died of COVID-19 in Florida since the outbreak began, and more than 26,000 cases have been confirmed, according to the latest figures on the state health department’s website.

The Florida Department of Health reported 318 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 26,314. The state’s death toll is now at 774.

Four more deaths were recorded in the Tampa Bay area over the weekend, in Sarasota, Manatee and Hernando counties.

Manatee County reported 45 new cases of the virus Sunday morning.

Around the world, there are more than 2.39 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 164,000 people have died. The US has over 755,000 known cases and over 40,000 deaths.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 960
Deaths: 19
Hospitalizations: 151

Demographics of Cases
Men: 455
Women: 463

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 592
Deaths: 16
Hospitalizations: 123

Demographics of Cases
Men: 272
Women: 279

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 284
Deaths: 23
Hospitalizations: 97

Demographics of Cases
Men: 117
Women: 152

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 417
Deaths: 31
Hospitalizations: 79

Demographics of Cases
Men: 175
Women: 236

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 205
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 43

Demographics of Cases
Men: 99
Women: 99

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 326
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 93

Demographics of Cases
Men: 145
Women: 172

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 84
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 21

Demographics of Cases
Men: 39
Women: 41

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 70
Deaths: 6
Hospitalizations: 25

Demographics of Cases
Men: 36
Women: 33

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 84
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 23

Demographics of Cases
Men: 42
Women: 42

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 4
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases
Men: 50%
Women: 50%

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus in Florida: Over 26K cases of COVID-19 in state, 774 deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Over 26K cases of COVID-19 in state, 774 deaths"

Lakeland's drive-thru testing site opens today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland's drive-thru testing site opens today"

Police: Man dead, 2 injured in St. Pete shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Man dead, 2 injured in St. Pete shooting"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Single case of COVID-19 at Hillsborough County assisted-living facility a relief for local family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Single case of COVID-19 at Hillsborough County assisted-living facility a relief for local family"

Trinity family turns garage door into giant poster for high school senior daughter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity family turns garage door into giant poster for high school senior daughter"

Tampa Bay schools to remain closed, finish school year online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay schools to remain closed, finish school year online"

Sunday Evening Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Evening Weather Update"

Hillsborough County teacher, parent prepare for e-learning through rest of school year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County teacher, parent prepare for e-learning through rest of school year"

St. Pete Meals feeds healthcare workers from local eateries during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete Meals feeds healthcare workers from local eateries during coronavirus crisis"

Busch Gardens celebrates one year anniversary of 'Tigris'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens celebrates one year anniversary of 'Tigris'"

Hillsborough deputy hospitalized after being rear-ended during traffic stop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough deputy hospitalized after being rear-ended during traffic stop"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

No te lo perdas

More NO TE LO PIERDAS