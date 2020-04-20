Coronavirus: Florida cases top 26,000, death toll hits 774

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Nearly 800 people have died of COVID-19 in Florida since the outbreak began, and more than 26,000 cases have been confirmed, according to the latest figures on the state health department’s website.

The Florida Department of Health reported 318 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 26,314. The state’s death toll is now at 774.

Four more deaths were recorded in the Tampa Bay area over the weekend, in Sarasota, Manatee and Hernando counties.

Manatee County reported 45 new cases of the virus Sunday morning.

Around the world, there are more than 2.39 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 164,000 people have died. The US has over 755,000 known cases and over 40,000 deaths.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 960

Deaths: 19

Hospitalizations: 151

Demographics of Cases

Men: 455

Women: 463

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 592

Deaths: 16

Hospitalizations: 123

Demographics of Cases

Men: 272

Women: 279

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 284

Deaths: 23

Hospitalizations: 97

Demographics of Cases

Men: 117

Women: 152

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 417

Deaths: 31

Hospitalizations: 79

Demographics of Cases

Men: 175

Women: 236

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 205

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 43

Demographics of Cases

Men: 99

Women: 99

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 326

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 93

Demographics of Cases

Men: 145

Women: 172

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 84

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 21

Demographics of Cases

Men: 39

Women: 41

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 70

Deaths: 6

Hospitalizations: 25

Demographics of Cases

Men: 36

Women: 33

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 84

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 23

Demographics of Cases

Men: 42

Women: 42

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 4

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases

Men: 50%

Women: 50%

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

