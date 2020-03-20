Coronavirus: Florida cases surpass 400

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Coronavirus cases surpassed 400 in Florida on Thursday as the total number of cases in the U.S. rose to 14,250.

More than 200 people have died in the United States. The current number of deaths in Florida stands at 9.

The Florida Department of Health reported 104 new cases of the virus on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 432.

According to the health department’s online map, more people tested positive for the virus in Tampa Bay on Thursday.

There are currently 67 cases in the Tampa Bay area:

  • Hillsborough County: 20
  • Pinellas County: 16
  • Manatee County 9
  • Sarasota County: 6
  • Pasco County: 5
  • Hernando County: 4
  • Polk County: 4
  • Citrus County: 3

As of Friday morning, the state is monitoring 1,005 people.

The department said earlier this week that it was able to test more people for the virus after partnering with laboratories around the state.

BayCare Health System has several new drive-thru locations throughout Tampa Bay where people can get tested for the virus.

There are currently 244,601 cases of coronavirus in the world. The global death toll is 10,032.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the health department’s COVID-19 webpage or the live DOH Dashboard here

