Coronavirus: Florida cases reach 23,340, death toll at 668

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—There are now nearly 25,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, according to the latest figures on the state health department’s website.
Florida reported an additional 54 deaths on Thursday, including new deaths in Manatee and Polk Counties. The state’s death toll is 668.
The health department confirmed an additional 821 cases of the virus on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 23,340.
Around the world, there are more than 2.1 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 146,000 people have died. The US has 671,425 known cases and over 33,000 deaths.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 878
Deaths: 18
Hospitalizations: 143
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 100
Men: 417
Women: 421
Race:
Black: 134
White: 413
Other: 173
Unknown/No Data: 118
Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 241
Not-Hispanic: 455
Unknown/No Data: 142
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 530
Deaths: 14
Hospitalizations: 108
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 98
Men: 250
Women: 239
Race:
Black: 65
White: 382
Other: 27
Unknown/No Data: 15
Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 48
Not-Hispanic: 422
Unknown/No Data: 19
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 260
Deaths: 17
Hospitalizations: 90
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 102
Men: 107
Women: 138
Race:
Black: 12
White: 198
Other: 20
Unknown/No Data: 15
Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 32
Not-Hispanic: 182
Unknown/No Data: 31
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 309
Deaths: 20
Hospitalizations: 62
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 94
Men: 137
Women: 165
Race:
Black: 43
White: 194
Other: 23
Unknown/No Data: 47
Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 21
Not-Hispanic: 198
Unknown/No Data: 88
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 190
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 42
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 94
Men: 93
Women: 90
Race:
Black: 16
White: 121
Other: 32
Unknown/No Data: 14
Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 47
Not-Hispanic: 117
Unknown/No Data: 19
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 304
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 91
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 3 to 97
Men: 138
Women: 160
Race:
Black: 58
White: 182
Other: 36
Unknown/No Data: 22
Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 97
Not-Hispanic: 169
Unknown/No Data: 32
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 76
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 18
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 18 to 85
Men: 37
Women: 35
Race:
Black: 4
White: 43
Other: 3
Unknown/No Data: 22
Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 9
Not-Hispanic: 28
Unknown/No Data: 35
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6
Deaths: 6
Hospitalizations: 24
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 85
Men: 34
Women: 31
Race:
Black: 18
White: 30
Other: 15
Unknown/No Data: 8
Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 23
Not-Hispanic: 34
Unknown/No Data: 8
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 80
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 22
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 12 to 93
Men: 41
Women: 39
Race:
Black: 0
White: 53
Other: 2
Unknown/No Data: 25
Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 6
Not-Hispanic: 51
Unknown/No Data: 23
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 4
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 39 to 73
Men: 2
Women: 1
Race:
Black: 0
White: 3
Other: 0
Unknown/No Data: 0
Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 0
Not-Hispanic: 3
Unknown/No Data: 0
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
LATEST STORIES:
- The Draft is On! Week of coverage planned leading up to NFL’s big night
- Busch giving away free beer to couples who’ve had to change wedding plans
- Facebook launches new care reaction emoji
- Insulin maker will offer free insulin to diabetes patients in need during coronavirus pandemic
- China admits coronavirus death toll in Wuhan was 50% higher than reported