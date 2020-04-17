Coronavirus: Florida cases reach 23,340, death toll at 668

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—There are now nearly 25,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, according to the latest figures on the state health department’s website.

Florida reported an additional 54 deaths on Thursday, including new deaths in Manatee and Polk Counties. The state’s death toll is 668.

The health department confirmed an additional 821 cases of the virus on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 23,340.

Around the world, there are more than 2.1 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 146,000 people have died. The US has 671,425 known cases and over 33,000 deaths.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 878

Deaths: 18

Hospitalizations: 143

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 100

Men: 417

Women: 421

Race:

Black: 134

White: 413

Other: 173

Unknown/No Data: 118

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 241

Not-Hispanic: 455

Unknown/No Data: 142

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 530

Deaths: 14

Hospitalizations: 108

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 1 to 98

Men: 250

Women: 239

Race:

Black: 65

White: 382

Other: 27

Unknown/No Data: 15

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 48

Not-Hispanic: 422

Unknown/No Data: 19

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 260

Deaths: 17

Hospitalizations: 90

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 102

Men: 107

Women: 138

Race:

Black: 12

White: 198

Other: 20

Unknown/No Data: 15

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 32

Not-Hispanic: 182

Unknown/No Data: 31

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 309

Deaths: 20

Hospitalizations: 62

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 94

Men: 137

Women: 165

Race:

Black: 43

White: 194

Other: 23

Unknown/No Data: 47

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 21

Not-Hispanic: 198

Unknown/No Data: 88

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 190

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 42

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 1 to 94

Men: 93

Women: 90

Race:

Black: 16

White: 121

Other: 32

Unknown/No Data: 14

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 47

Not-Hispanic: 117

Unknown/No Data: 19

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 304

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 91

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 3 to 97

Men: 138

Women: 160

Race:

Black: 58

White: 182

Other: 36

Unknown/No Data: 22

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 97

Not-Hispanic: 169

Unknown/No Data: 32

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 76

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 18

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 18 to 85

Men: 37

Women: 35

Race:

Black: 4

White: 43

Other: 3

Unknown/No Data: 22

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 9

Not-Hispanic: 28

Unknown/No Data: 35

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6

Deaths: 6

Hospitalizations: 24

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 85

Men: 34

Women: 31

Race:

Black: 18

White: 30

Other: 15

Unknown/No Data: 8

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 23

Not-Hispanic: 34

Unknown/No Data: 8

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 80

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 12 to 93

Men: 41

Women: 39

Race:

Black: 0

White: 53

Other: 2

Unknown/No Data: 25

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 6

Not-Hispanic: 51

Unknown/No Data: 23

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 4

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 39 to 73

Men: 2

Women: 1

Race:

Black: 0

White: 3

Other: 0

Unknown/No Data: 0

Ethnicity:

Hispanic: 0

Not-Hispanic: 3

Unknown/No Data: 0

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

