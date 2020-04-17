Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus: Florida cases reach 23,340, death toll at 668

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—There are now nearly 25,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, according to the latest figures on the state health department’s website.

Florida reported an additional 54 deaths on Thursday, including new deaths in Manatee and Polk Counties. The state’s death toll is 668.

The health department confirmed an additional 821 cases of the virus on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 23,340.

Around the world, there are more than 2.1 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 146,000 people have died. The US has 671,425 known cases and over 33,000 deaths.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 878
Deaths: 18
Hospitalizations: 143

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 100
Men: 417
Women: 421

Race
Black: 134
White: 413
Other: 173
Unknown/No Data: 118

Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 241
Not-Hispanic:  455
Unknown/No Data: 142

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 530
Deaths: 14
Hospitalizations: 108

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 98
Men: 250
Women: 239

Race: 
Black: 65
White: 382
Other: 27
Unknown/No Data: 15

Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 48
Not-Hispanic:  422
Unknown/No Data:  19

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 260
Deaths: 17
Hospitalizations: 90

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 102
Men: 107
Women: 138

Race
Black: 12
White: 198
Other: 20 
Unknown/No Data: 15 

Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 32
Not-Hispanic:  182
Unknown/No Data:  31

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 309
Deaths: 20
Hospitalizations: 62

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 94
Men: 137
Women: 165

Race
Black: 43
White: 194
Other: 23
Unknown/No Data: 47

Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 21
Not-Hispanic:  198
Unknown/No Data: 88

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 190
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 42

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 94
Men: 93
Women: 90

Race
Black: 16
White: 121 
Other: 32 
Unknown/No Data: 14

Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 47
Not-Hispanic:  117
Unknown/No Data:  19 

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 304
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 91

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 3 to 97
Men: 138
Women: 160

Race
Black: 58
White: 182
Other: 36
Unknown/No Data: 22

Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 97
Not-Hispanic:  169
Unknown/No Data: 32

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 76
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 18

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 18 to 85
Men: 37
Women: 35

Race
Black: 4
White: 43 
Other: 3 
Unknown/No Data: 22

Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 9 
Not-Hispanic:  28
Unknown/No Data:  35

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6
Deaths: 6
Hospitalizations: 24

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 85
Men: 34
Women: 31

Race
Black: 18 
White: 30
Other: 15 
Unknown/No Data: 8

Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 23
Not-Hispanic:  34
Unknown/No Data:  8

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 80
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 12 to 93
Men: 41
Women: 39

Race
Black: 0 
White: 53
Other: 2
Unknown/No Data: 25

Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 6
Not-Hispanic:  51
Unknown/No Data: 23

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 4
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 39 to 73
Men: 2
Women: 1

Race
Black: 0 
White: 3 
Other: 0 
Unknown/No Data: 0 

Ethnicity:
Hispanic: 0 
Not-Hispanic:  3 
Unknown/No Data:  0 

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

