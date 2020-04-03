Breaking News
US sheds 701,000 jobs, ending a record-long hiring streak

Coronavirus: Florida cases exceed 9,000; death toll rising

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida has exceeded 9,000 with the death toll continuing to rise.

Cases in the world have exceeded one million.

As of Thursday, a total of 9,008 cases have emerged in Florida with 8,694 residents testing positive for the disease. The largest number of cases have been reported in Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough and Duval counties.

Nearly 150 people have died, and more than 1,100 people have been hospitalized.

The health department recently announced two new deaths in Hillsborough County and four new deaths in Sarasota County along with one death in Pinellas County and another in Polk County.

Hardee County reported its first COVID-19 patient, a 73-year-old woman who is currently in the hospital.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 404
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 65

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 93
Men: 199
Women: 203

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 273
Deaths: 6
Hospitalizations: 58

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 10 to 95
Men: 144
Women: 129

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 110
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 46

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 4 to 99
Men: 51
Women: 58

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 89
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 86
Men: 42
Women: 46

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 66
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 10

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 82
Men: 32
Women: 34

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 103
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 43

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 3 to 88
Men: 47
Women: 56

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 34
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 8

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 19 to 85
Men: 15
Women: 19

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 24
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 6

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 82
Men: 14
Women: 10

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 27
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 8

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 88
Men: 14
Women: 13

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 1

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 73 to 73
Men: 0
Women: 1

The United States now has 245,573 cases of coronavirus, more cases than China, where the outbreak began. More than 6,000 people have died. There are 1,030,628 cases of coronavirus around the world. The global death toll stands at 54,137.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus in Florida: Cases exceed 9K, stay-at-home order in effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Cases exceed 9K, stay-at-home order in effect"

Something Good: FL couple keeps business alive with virtual photo shoots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: FL couple keeps business alive with virtual photo shoots"

Tampa YMCA keeps Veggie Van rolling during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa YMCA keeps Veggie Van rolling during pandemic"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

golf courses open during stay at home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "golf courses open during stay at home order"

Coronavirus in Florida: Daily flights from New York area to Florida drop during the end of March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Daily flights from New York area to Florida drop during the end of March"

Publix workers test positive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Publix workers test positive"

Coronavirus in Tampa expected to peak in early May, according to model

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tampa expected to peak in early May, according to model"

3 employees at TPA test positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 employees at TPA test positive for COVID-19"

a pizza shop in Westchase donated 15 pizzas to the healthcare workers at Tampa General Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "a pizza shop in Westchase donated 15 pizzas to the healthcare workers at Tampa General Hospital"

Covid-19 response: Feeding Tampa Bay partners with celebrity chef for weekly Facebook series

Thumbnail for the video titled "Covid-19 response: Feeding Tampa Bay partners with celebrity chef for weekly Facebook series"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss