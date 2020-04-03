Coronavirus: Florida cases exceed 9,000; death toll rising

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida has exceeded 9,000 with the death toll continuing to rise.

Cases in the world have exceeded one million.

As of Thursday, a total of 9,008 cases have emerged in Florida with 8,694 residents testing positive for the disease. The largest number of cases have been reported in Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough and Duval counties.

Nearly 150 people have died, and more than 1,100 people have been hospitalized.

The health department recently announced two new deaths in Hillsborough County and four new deaths in Sarasota County along with one death in Pinellas County and another in Polk County.

Hardee County reported its first COVID-19 patient, a 73-year-old woman who is currently in the hospital.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 404

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 65

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 93

Men: 199

Women: 203

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 273

Deaths: 6

Hospitalizations: 58

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 10 to 95

Men: 144

Women: 129

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 110

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 46

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 4 to 99

Men: 51

Women: 58

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 89

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 86

Men: 42

Women: 46

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 66

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 10

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 17 to 82

Men: 32

Women: 34

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 103

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 43

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 3 to 88

Men: 47

Women: 56

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 34

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 19 to 85

Men: 15

Women: 19

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 24

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 6

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 82

Men: 14

Women: 10

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 27

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 17 to 88

Men: 14

Women: 13

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 73 to 73

Men: 0

Women: 1

The United States now has 245,573 cases of coronavirus, more cases than China, where the outbreak began. More than 6,000 people have died. There are 1,030,628 cases of coronavirus around the world. The global death toll stands at 54,137.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.