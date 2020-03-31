Coronavirus: Citrus County reports second death as Florida cases reach 5,700

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida soared past the 5,700 mark on Monday as the state’s death toll continued to climb.

The Florida Department of Health reported a total of 5,704 cases on Monday, up nearly 1,000 from the night before. The death toll also rose by 9 to 71. The newly-reported deaths include an 87-year-old man from Citrus County.

According to the health department, 710 people have tested positive for the virus in Tampa Bay. Fifteen have died.

Below is a breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 272

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 45

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 93

Men: 139

Women: 132

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 129

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 42

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 15 to 83

Men: 75

Women: 54

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 67

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 24

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 21 to 90

Men: 32

Women: 35

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 42

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 14

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 86

Men: 23

Women: 19

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 38

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 7

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 18 to 75

Men: 18

Women: 20

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 63

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 21

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 8 to 88

Men: 29

Women: 34

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 21

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 4

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 19 to 85Men: 7

Women: 14

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 14

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 3

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 23 to 82

Men: 7

Women: 7

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 17

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 4

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 17 to 87

Men: 8

Women: 9

SUMTER COUNTY

Total Cases: 47

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 13

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 18 to 92

Men: 25

Women: 22

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 0

There are currently 164,719 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., and 803,313 in the world. The U.S. death toll is 3,170, and the global death toll stands at 38,743.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

