Coronavirus: Florida cases climb past 21,000 with new deaths in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The Florida Department of Health announced 600 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state past 21,600.

According to the agency’s website, 3,050 people were hospitalized with the virus and 571 have died. There are 21,628 confirmed cases of the disease.

Six people in Tampa Bay were among the 55 people who died of the virus on Tuesday. This includes four people in Manatee County, two in Sarasota and two people in Pinellas and Polk counties.

Tampa Bay has nearly 2,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Nearly 100 people have died in the area.

There are now 609,685 known cases of COVID-19 in the United States. As of Wednesday morning, 26,059 people have died. The world has 1,996,681 confirmed cases of the virus. The death toll stands at 127,590.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 819

Deaths: 18

Hospitalizations: 141

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 100

Men: 50%

Women: 50%

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 494

Deaths: 14

Hospitalizations: 96

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 1 to 98

Men: 51%

Women: 49%

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 241

Deaths: 16

Hospitalizations: 80

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 99

Men: 44%

Women: 56%

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 261

Deaths: 19

Hospitalizations: 52

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 91

Men: 46%

Women: 53%

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 177

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 38

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 1 to 94

Men: 50%

Women: 50%

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 279

Deaths: 10

Hospitalizations: 86

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 3 to 97

Men: 47%

Women: 53%

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 71

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 16

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 18 to 85

Men: 51%

Women: 49%

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 62

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 20

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 85

Men: 52%

Women: 48%

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 75

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 12 to 93

Men: 51%

Women: 49%

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 39 to 73

Men: 33%

Women: 67%

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

