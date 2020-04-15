Coronavirus: Florida cases climb past 21,000 with new deaths in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The Florida Department of Health announced 600 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state past 21,600.
According to the agency’s website, 3,050 people were hospitalized with the virus and 571 have died. There are 21,628 confirmed cases of the disease.
Six people in Tampa Bay were among the 55 people who died of the virus on Tuesday. This includes four people in Manatee County, two in Sarasota and two people in Pinellas and Polk counties.
Tampa Bay has nearly 2,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Nearly 100 people have died in the area.
There are now 609,685 known cases of COVID-19 in the United States. As of Wednesday morning, 26,059 people have died. The world has 1,996,681 confirmed cases of the virus. The death toll stands at 127,590.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 819
Deaths: 18
Hospitalizations: 141
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 100
Men: 50%
Women: 50%
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 494
Deaths: 14
Hospitalizations: 96
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 98
Men: 51%
Women: 49%
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 241
Deaths: 16
Hospitalizations: 80
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 99
Men: 44%
Women: 56%
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 261
Deaths: 19
Hospitalizations: 52
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 91
Men: 46%
Women: 53%
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 177
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 38
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 94
Men: 50%
Women: 50%
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 279
Deaths: 10
Hospitalizations: 86
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 3 to 97
Men: 47%
Women: 53%
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 71
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 16
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 18 to 85
Men: 51%
Women: 49%
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 62
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 20
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 85
Men: 52%
Women: 48%
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 75
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 22
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 12 to 93
Men: 51%
Women: 49%
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 39 to 73
Men: 33%
Women: 67%
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
