Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus: Florida cases climb past 21,000 with new deaths in Tampa Bay

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The Florida Department of Health announced 600 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state past 21,600.

According to the agency’s website, 3,050 people were hospitalized with the virus and 571 have died. There are 21,628 confirmed cases of the disease.

Six people in Tampa Bay were among the 55 people who died of the virus on Tuesday. This includes four people in Manatee County, two in Sarasota and two people in Pinellas and Polk counties.

Tampa Bay has nearly 2,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Nearly 100 people have died in the area.

There are now 609,685 known cases of COVID-19 in the United States. As of Wednesday morning, 26,059 people have died. The world has 1,996,681 confirmed cases of the virus. The death toll stands at 127,590.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 819
Deaths: 18
Hospitalizations: 141

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 100
Men: 50%
Women: 50%

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 494
Deaths: 14
Hospitalizations: 96

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 98
Men: 51%
Women: 49%

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 241
Deaths: 16
Hospitalizations: 80

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 99
Men: 44%
Women: 56%

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 261
Deaths: 19
Hospitalizations: 52

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 91
Men: 46%
Women: 53%

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 177
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 38

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 1 to 94
Men: 50%
Women: 50%

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 279
Deaths: 10
Hospitalizations: 86

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 3 to 97
Men: 47%
Women: 53%

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 71
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 16

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 18 to 85
Men: 51%
Women: 49%

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 62
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 20

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 85
Men: 52%
Women: 48%

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 75
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 12 to 93
Men: 51%
Women: 49%

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 2

Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 39 to 73
Men: 33%
Women: 67%

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hillsborough County Schools scales back school meal pickup to once a week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County Schools scales back school meal pickup to once a week"

Hillsborough Co. offers drive-thru locations for printed unemployment applications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. offers drive-thru locations for printed unemployment applications"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

8OYS viewers come to the rescue for Humane Society left with nothing, as donations pour in across Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "8OYS viewers come to the rescue for Humane Society left with nothing, as donations pour in across Tampa Bay"

Kriseman on curfews and masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kriseman on curfews and masks"

Lakeland couple says bank mistake cost them $1,200 in social security money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland couple says bank mistake cost them $1,200 in social security money"

a Clearwater artist is transforming his driveway into his gallery to add joy to the neighborhood

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Clearwater artist is transforming his driveway into his gallery to add joy to the neighborhood"

Tampa companies working overtime to keep up with demand for face masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa companies working overtime to keep up with demand for face masks"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A SENIOR DURING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A SENIOR DURING COVID-19"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: BECOME A MENTOR

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: BECOME A MENTOR"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss