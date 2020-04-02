Coronavirus: Find out how many hospital beds are available near you

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Empty bed in a hospital ward

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new tool is giving the public a look at how many hospital beds remain available as hundreds of people are hospitalized each day for coronavirus in Florida.

According to the latest numbers from the state health department, more than 1,000 people in Florida have been hospitalized with the virus. More than 120 people have died.

The Agency for Health Care Administration launched a dashboard Thursday showing how many of Florida’s hospital beds remain available for new patients in real-time. The dashboard includes information on hospital and ICU bed availability at both the county and hospital level.

“While the COVID-19 public health crisis is unprecedented, Florida has a strong foundation of emergency preparedness built on government collaboration at all levels—state level emergency infrastructure to support local responses, state and county public health expertise and resources, and a high-quality, dedicated health system,” said AHCA Secretary Mary Mayhew. “Hospitals have been committed to supporting Florida’s Emergency Status System with their real-time updates of bed availability.

To view the dashboard, click here.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Doctor's Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor's Concerns"

125-pound giraffe born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne

Thumbnail for the video titled "125-pound giraffe born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne"

'You Are Not Alone': Separated by coronavirus, Tampa Bay students come together through song

Thumbnail for the video titled "'You Are Not Alone': Separated by coronavirus, Tampa Bay students come together through song"

Tampa Bay celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with something good

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with something good"

Florida reports 27 new coronavirus deaths as cases surpass 8,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida reports 27 new coronavirus deaths as cases surpass 8,000"

Nurses union protests shortage of protective gear at HCA hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses union protests shortage of protective gear at HCA hospitals"

Stopping the Spread: Hills. Co. opens 2 quarantine hotels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stopping the Spread: Hills. Co. opens 2 quarantine hotels"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Tampa Mayor Castor on places of worship order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Mayor Castor on places of worship order"

Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor"

residents concerned about covid patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "residents concerned about covid patient"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss