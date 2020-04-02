Coronavirus: Find out how many hospital beds are available near you

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new tool is giving the public a look at how many hospital beds remain available as hundreds of people are hospitalized each day for coronavirus in Florida.

According to the latest numbers from the state health department, more than 1,000 people in Florida have been hospitalized with the virus. More than 120 people have died.

The Agency for Health Care Administration launched a dashboard Thursday showing how many of Florida’s hospital beds remain available for new patients in real-time. The dashboard includes information on hospital and ICU bed availability at both the county and hospital level.

“While the COVID-19 public health crisis is unprecedented, Florida has a strong foundation of emergency preparedness built on government collaboration at all levels—state level emergency infrastructure to support local responses, state and county public health expertise and resources, and a high-quality, dedicated health system,” said AHCA Secretary Mary Mayhew. “Hospitals have been committed to supporting Florida’s Emergency Status System with their real-time updates of bed availability.

To view the dashboard, click here.

