‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 30, 2020

Coronavirus

Weeknights at 9 p.m. EST/8 CST, we’ll be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

by: WPRI 12 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI/NEXSTAR) — As the nation finds itself deep in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.

The ink’s not dry on the $2 trillion dollar coronavirus relief bill, but lawmakers are already working on the next installment.  Plus, tips on how to enjoy time outside, while following social distancing guidelines and other updates from around the country.

In our live digital show Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Evening Update, Monday, March 30, 2020, we have live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.

In addition to this evening update livestream, Nexstar is also bringing other daily shows at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays as well as on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Over the weekend, we’ll be sitting down with doctors to get your key questions about the coronavirus answered.

If you have a question to be answered in our weekend show, you can email it to coronaquestions@nexstar.tv.

Coronavirus U.S. & World Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state"

Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities"

Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?"

a nonprofit organization is delivering free pet food to pet owners across Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "a nonprofit organization is delivering free pet food to pet owners across Hillsborough County"

Polk County prepares 60K devices for virtual learning to begin Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County prepares 60K devices for virtual learning to begin Thursday"

Passover celebration may look different this year due to covid-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Passover celebration may look different this year due to covid-19"

The meaning of Passover

Thumbnail for the video titled "The meaning of Passover"

The Chabad of Clearwater: Matza giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Chabad of Clearwater: Matza giveaway"

Social distancing efforts underway in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social distancing efforts underway in Tampa"

Suspects threatening police officers with infection of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects threatening police officers with infection of COVID-19"

OneBlood to begin collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "OneBlood to begin collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients"

Tampa Bay teen makes care packages with ‘thank you’ note for hospital workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay teen makes care packages with ‘thank you’ note for hospital workers"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss