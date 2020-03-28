WATCH LIVE: ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 27, 2020

Coronavirus

Weeknights at 9 p.m. EST/8 CST, we’ll be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI/NEXSTAR) — As the nation finds itself deep in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.

Economic relief is on the way for Americans as a two-trillion dollar economic rescue package was signed through. Another state activates the national guard. We have updates from around the country as a historic week closes.

In our live digital show Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Evening Update, Friday, March 27, 2020, we had live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.

In addition to this evening update livestream, Nexstar is also bringing other daily shows at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays as well as on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Over the weekend, we’ll be sitting down with doctors to get your key questions about the coronavirus answered.

If you have a question to be answered in our weekend show, you can email it to coronaquestions@nexstar.tv.

Coronavirus U.S. & World Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

a church donated a large amount of food to two organizations that help the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "a church donated a large amount of food to two organizations that help the community"

Hills. Co. order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hills. Co. order"

Metro Ministries could run out of food as need to feed triples in Tampa Bay amid coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metro Ministries could run out of food as need to feed triples in Tampa Bay amid coronavirus crisis"

Sarasota County firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County firefighter tests positive for COVID-19"

'Every mask makes a difference' Lutz woman makes face mask for medical professionals

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Every mask makes a difference' Lutz woman makes face mask for medical professionals"

WFLA welcomes Brooklyn Hart Benson to family

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA welcomes Brooklyn Hart Benson to family"

Polk County board chair against 'stay-at-home' order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County board chair against 'stay-at-home' order"

Rays match donations given to Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rays match donations given to Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay"

St.Pete chocolatier says her business is essential to the livelihood of her employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "St.Pete chocolatier says her business is essential to the livelihood of her employees"

Family facetimes loved one with Alzheimer's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family facetimes loved one with Alzheimer's"

Zebra recently born at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zebra recently born at Disney's Animal Kingdom"

Coronavirus: Hillsborough Co. Schools out millions; plan in place to continue student success

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Hillsborough Co. Schools out millions; plan in place to continue student success"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss