‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 3, 2020

Coronavirus

Weeknights at 9 p.m. EST/8 CST, we’ll be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI/NEXSTAR) — As the nation finds itself deep in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.

Tonight, there are new CDC recommendations on face masking but President Trump says he’s not wearing one, the New England Patriots deliver the masks they got in China, the nationwide battle for PPE escalates, and other updates from around the country.

In our live digital show Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Evening Update, Friday, April 3, 2020, we have live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.

In addition to this evening update livestream, Nexstar is also bringing other daily shows at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays as well as on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Over the weekend, we’ll be sitting down with doctors to get your key questions about the coronavirus answered.

If you have a question to be answered in our weekend show, you can email it to coronaquestions@nexstar.tv.

Coronavirus U.S. & World Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

tobacco depot video

Thumbnail for the video titled "tobacco depot video"

Clearwater police surprise 6-year-old for his birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater police surprise 6-year-old for his birthday"

Migrant workers especially suffering during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Migrant workers especially suffering during coronavirus crisis"

evan small business stimulus loans

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan small business stimulus loans"

48 Hillsborough County first responders in quarantine due to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "48 Hillsborough County first responders in quarantine due to COVID-19"

a Tampa restaurant owner is using her voice to spread joy

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Tampa restaurant owner is using her voice to spread joy"

You could get arrested in Pinellas Co. for not social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "You could get arrested in Pinellas Co. for not social distancing"

'We appreciate you' Pinellas Co. man offering free lawn care to health care professionals

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We appreciate you' Pinellas Co. man offering free lawn care to health care professionals"

Manatee County Chair Betsy Benac regarding current situation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County Chair Betsy Benac regarding current situation"

Delta giving travel credits until 2022

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta giving travel credits until 2022"

Church services go on

Thumbnail for the video titled "Church services go on"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss