Coronavirus: FAA lifts flight suspension to all NYC-area airports after virus staffing issues

NEW YORK – AUGUST 24 : A Boeing 777-346 (ER) operated by Japan Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

UPDATE: The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted its brief virus-related suspension of flights to NYC-area, Philadelphia airports.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is temporarily halting flights to New York City-area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.

In an alert posted online Saturday, the agency advised air traffic controllers to “stop all departures” to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.

The directive also affects Philadelphia International Airport.

LATEST STORIES: