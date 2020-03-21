Coronavirus: FAA lifts flight suspension to all NYC-area airports after virus staffing issues

UPDATE: The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted its brief virus-related suspension of flights to NYC-area, Philadelphia airports.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is temporarily halting flights to New York City-area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.
In an alert posted online Saturday, the agency advised air traffic controllers to “stop all departures” to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.
The directive also affects Philadelphia International Airport.
