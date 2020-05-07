Coronavirus effects: Pasco flea market will reopen, but when?

PASCO COUNTY. Fla. (WFLA) – For weeks, Paul Semanco’s vendors have been asking him the same question, when can we reopen? And, for weeks, his answer has been, I don’t know.

Semanco owns the Gunn Highway Flea Market at the corner of Gunn Highway and State Road 54 in Pasco County.

Semanco explains, he and his office staff have reached out to multiple agencies asking if they can resume operation.

“We went through, I believe the Governor’s office, and Judy has done almost all of this and they referred us back to the county,” said Semanco. “The county refers us back to the state.”

Vendors at the Gunn Highway Flea Market haven’t been allowed to open for weeks.

Some vendors are already closing up shop. Christine Dorbuck was loading up a UHaul truck with her merchandise. She calls leaving the flea market, bittersweet.

“Yeah, I didn’t want to leave, I love this place. I mean, we’ve been here eight hours packing. It’s hard work. We didn’t want to leave,” said Dorbuck, who now plans to open up her own shop in Citrus County. “I met a lot of friends and a lot of clientele and I’ll miss them. “

Not knowing who else to call and with no one else to turn to, Semanco contacted 8 on Your Side.

Bill Cronin is the President and CEO of the Pasco Economic Development Council. He believes, depending on how the flea market is taxed, it may be able to reopen.

“As long as they’re truly a retail business, they are covered under that order,” said Cronin. “And they can check by looking at their business tax receipt and see what they’re classified as.”

Cronin adds, the Pasco EDC is in place to help point all business owners in the right direction. Admittedly, the situation can be confusing.

“Hey, if it’s hard for us to navigate, then we know it’s really hard for our businesses and the people that we serve,” said Cronin. “Because we’re the professionals. We’re kind of paid to understand this. “

One of the closed booths at the Gunn Highway Flea Market.

Semanco plans to get in touch with the EDC as soon as possible and hopes to have good news for his nearly 100 vendors.

“We’d like to get an answer. Because I’ve got like over five hundred spaces here and about 94 vendors that haven’t had no income in seven weeks,” said Semanco. “And it’s hard, you know?