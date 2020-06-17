Coronavirus: Drive-thru testing site opens at Englewood Sports Complex

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site at Cone Health Ambulatory and Physician Services in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A new coronavirus testing site is popping up in Sarasota County on Wednesday.

The county’s health department is hosting a “by-appointment, COVID-19 drive-thru testing opportunity” from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 South River Road, Englewood.

The tests are available to anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who works in a health care setting.

To make an appointment, call 941-861-2883, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The health department said appointments are limited, but more testing opportunities may be scheduled in the future.

For more information, click here.

